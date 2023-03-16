Parler Share
Commentary

'The View' Co-Host Makes Sick Comment on Melania and Donald Trump's Marriage

 By Bryan Chai  March 16, 2023 at 2:55pm
Listen, there are things about former President Donald Trump that are rife for criticism.

To be clear, Trump would still be an exponentially better president than the current dolt occupying the White House, but facts are facts. Nobody’s perfect.

But even given that, there are certain things that should just be off-limits when it comes to attacking Trump, such as his wife, young child, and his marriage.

That should be common sense.

But as the shrill harpies that nest on “The View” have proven time and time again, common sense isn’t exactly a specialty of the daytime talk show.

As they often do, this latest incident from “The View” began with the contemptible Joy Behar wondering aloud why Melania Trump would want to stay married to Donald.

Those despicable comments came in the context of “The View” offering a hyper-partisan take on the ongoing legal issues that Trump is dealing with regarding former porn actress Stormy Daniels and alleged hush money payments made to her.

You can watch their take below:

Was Melania Trump a great FLOTUS?

“Why is Melania still there [with Trump]?” Behar asked. “I’m wondering about that.”

“I’m sure she gets… never mind,” co-host Sara Haines quipped.

“There have been allegations,” another co-host said, before they all began talking over each other.

Haines then explained where she was going with her half-baked thought.

“There could be monies in exchange,” Haines said. “Deals made.”

What? Is Haines seriously implying that Melania Trump is auctioning off a relationship with her to the highest bidder? Or that the former first lady was only in the White House to get paid? Surely, Haines isn’t depraved enough to somehow suggest that young Barron Trump is somehow the end result of a business deal.

Lest anyone not realize how insane this all is, an inexplicably popular show that airs on a major broadcasting network is openly opining that the former president of the United States has a glorified escort for a wife.

It’s a pathetic and despicable line of attack that the far left (and yes, this includes “The View” no matter who they bring in to fill the vacancy left by the last token conservative) is only too happy to engage in.

It’s also a sickening double standard.

Could you imagine if Melania ever publicly attacked the marriages of Haines or fellow co-host Sunny Hostin? The media would eviscerate her — or at least, more so than they already do.

But because the offending comments came from a protected class in America (leftists), nary will an outcry be made.

