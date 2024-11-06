'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Directs Her Post-Election Rage at White People in On-Air Rant

Present-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday is bringing out the absolute worst in every left-wing media personality just hours after the race was called.

With many eager to see how the shrill panel of “The View” would react to a second Trump term, co-host Sunny Hostin did not disappoint in giving viewers a stupid racist take when looking for a reason that Vice President Kamala Harris lost.

Rather than admitting Harris’ many faults during her campaign, Hostin took to blaming the defeat on certain people of a certain race.

NEW: The View’s Sunny Hostin wonders why “uneducated white women” and “latino men” aren’t smart enough to vote in their own best interests: “Black women tried to save this country again last night.” “What we did not have is white women — who voted about 52%. Right? For Donald… pic.twitter.com/sv671YcPw1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 6, 2024

After telling her fellow panelists that, “black women tried to save this country,” while also giving credit to Latinas for their support, Hostin went after white women without an education and Latino men.

“What we did not have is white women who voted about 52 percent, right? For Donald Trump. Uneducated white women is my understanding. You have Latino men, actually voting more for him,” Hostin explained.

She then posed a question, “So why do you think that uneducated white women voted against their reproductive health freedoms and why do you think Latino men voted in favor of someone that says he’s going to deport the majority of his community?”

Hostin remarked on the same episode that Harris’ loss had, “nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

Is the mainstream media causing more division? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1933 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

Sunny Hostin: Kamala’s landslide loss “had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum on cultural resentment in this country.” Total meltdown on The View this morning lmao. pic.twitter.com/Ql7b8KS5Ky — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 6, 2024

After two losses to Trump, leftists like Hostin have clearly learned nothing.

You cannot speak to voters on the basis of their race or gender or some other defining trait.

Identity politics did not get Hillary Clinton to the White House in 2016 nor Harris last night. That exhausted messaging is clearly providing diminishing returns — if any returns, at all.

And just to flatly put it: Blasting voters for failing to live up to their duty as women, white people, or Latinos is vile and racist.

If the left continues to utilize this rhetoric, they will only lose more ground as they try to shame and berate Americans into seeing things their way.

Further, they are sick of Hostin’s nauseatingly condescending tone. They are tired of being talked down to like they are idiots who need to fall in line and listen to oh-so-enlightened celebrities tell them what’s best.







Harris’ loss had everything to do with policy.

Her campaign policies were terrible and her policies as vice president were too.

The only way Democrats return from Tuesday is to reassess their message and ask questions about where they can improve and speak to voters.

Shifting the blame to voters based on their race, gender, or education level hasn’t worked in the past and it won’t work for the future.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.