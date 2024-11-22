Share
'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Reads Rare Double Legal Note Through Gritted Teeth

 By Bryan Chai  November 22, 2024 at 2:37pm
How many times will this former lawyer keep making the same mistake?

After making one gaffe that prompted “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin to read an apologetic legal notice on-air earlier this week, the 56-year-old has found herself needing to end her week doing the exact same thing.

And both times you could feel the seething contempt from Hostin, who read both notices through gritting teeth.

The most recent example came during Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show, where Hostin — an outspoken critic of all things related to modern conservatism — was forced to read a legal notice due to her comments made in a recent episode.

You can watch the relevant snippet for yourself below:

“I have a legal notice,” Hostin began. “Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime.”

That legal note has to do with the former Florida congressman’s alleged tryst with an underage girl — an allegation that’s been out there for some time, but, as Hostin has noted, never led to any criminal charges.

Have you ever watched "The View"?

Alas, Hostin was not done yet, as she effectively had to read her third legal note in the span of a week, this time due to disparaging remarks she made about President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

“Also, another legal note, Pete Hegseth’s lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. He has denied any wrongdoing,” Hostin said, in reference to their previous discussion about Hegseth’s own well-documented love life.

Fellow co-host Joy Behar, perhaps unaware of why Hostin was in the middle of reading legal notes, followed up by coming perilously close to saying that Hegseth tampered with a witness.

On Tuesday, Hostin found herself in a remarkably similar situation.

That is, she ended up reading a legal note saying that Gaetz may not be quite the way she was painting him.

Related:
ABC Execs in 'Panic Mode' as They Prepare to Make 'Pro-Trump' Changes to 'The View': Report

After her face visibly twitched in anger, Hostin read: “Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims, quote ‘invented.'”

Hostin has been on something of a rampage following Trump’s resounding 2024 election victory.

Apart from the incidents preceding these legal notes, Hostin recently found herself attacking and blaming white people for Trump’s win, while also labeling the majority of the country as misogynist and sexist.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona.
