'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Responds to Fraud Accusations Against Her Husband with Aggressive Statement

See if you can spot the difference.

When the co-hosts of “The View” gleefully and incessantly attack President-elect Donald Trump, the latter will typically respond with his usual rhetoric, no more, sometimes less.

When the co-hosts of “The View” are learning that it’s not so fun when the rabbit’s got the gun, they resort to vulgar outbursts and overt rage.

Which side of the ideological aisle is always calling itself the party of love and good vibes, again?

The anti-Trumpers on “The View” were dealt some just desserts last week when Sunny Hostin — perhaps the most radical racist on a panel full of screeching harlots — was thrust into the spotlight due to her husband.

You see, Hostin’s husband, surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, was named in a massive fraud lawsuit alleging that he basically tried to bilk insurance companies out of money.

It’s one of the largest RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges in history.

Since this website is decidedly not “The View,” this writer would be remiss not to point out a grace seldom afforded to Trump: Dr. Hostin is completely innocent until proven guilty, because that’s the way the law works in this country.

Sunny Hostin — a lawyer whose legal bona fides are a tad dubious, to be kind — certainly never offers this sort of grace to Trump or any Republicans, frankly.

And with the court of public opinion eager to render a verdict before any sort of trial, Hostin seems especially perturbed by it all.

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, “The View” co-host used vulgar references and abject anger to respond to the lawsuit.

American Transit, the insurance company suing Dr. Hostin and others, is trying “to avoid paying for medical and surgical procedures for people it insured who were in pain,” Sunny Hostin’s statement said.

She added: “This company has a history of filing frivolous claims, has been investigated by New York State and has been sued by Uber Technologies.”

According to EW, Hostin is claiming that American Transit is “on the verge of bankruptcy” and that the company was using her own “celebrity status” to gin up interest in the trial.

She further ripped the entire trial as a “disgusting media smear campaign against my husband.”

“Let me be clear, where I come from, American Transit will receive a PhD from FAFO University,” Hostin boasted, further noting that, “Our family will not be intimidated and harassed.”

For the unfamiliar, “FAFO” is an acronym for “f*** around and find out.”

Hostin is clearly upset, and in fairness to her, who can blame her? It’s no fun when your reputation is being absolutely impugned before any sort of legal process plays out … as Donald Trump can tell you.

Despite the tough-gal bravado from Hostin, there’s no denying the seriousness of the allegations.

“Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin and his practice, Hostin Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, were named among more than 180 defendants in a major federal [RICO case],” Fox News reported.

Dr. Hostin is specifically accused of receiving kickbacks while fraudulently billing American Transit, according to Fox.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 17. Hostin has yet to address it on “The View.”

