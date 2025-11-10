'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Says Chuck Schumer's 'Days Are Over' After Shutdown Cave

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be “replaced” on Monday after the necessary amount of Democrats voted in favor of reopening the government.

During a procedural vote on Sunday, eight Democrats defied Schumer by voting in favor of the Republican-led continuing resolution that would fund the government until Jan. 30 and end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Hostin declared that Schumer needs to go since he cannot unify his party against President Donald Trump and Republicans.

“I think Chuck Schumer, his days are over. If he cannot keep his caucus together, if he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go. He needs to be replaced,” Hostin said.

BREAKING: After a stream of half truths and outright misinformation, The View’s Sunny Hostin turns on Chuck Schumer and calls on him to step down as minority leader. “If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go. He needs to be replaced.” The Democrat crash out… pic.twitter.com/Qo1aIq9fZo — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 10, 2025

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have repeatedly said that Schumer has backed the shutdown because he is fearful of a primary challenge by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cortez refused to answer whether she had threatened to take Schumer’s seat during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and during a townhall with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Hostin further noted that the Democrats “let down the American people” by voting in favor of reopening the government and agreeing to schedule a vote on Obamacare subsidy extensions in December. Democrats said that they shut the government down on Oct. 1 because the continuing resolution did not include these provisions, which are set to expire on Dec. 31.

“Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will even vote on it. There’s no guarantee in this new deal that there’s going to be a vote. There’s no even commitment to have a vote. So the bottom line is the Democrats went into this after a blue wave out of the American people saying, we do want the opposition. The working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them. And now they just caved and surrendered,” Hostin said.

The group of eight Democrats backing the continuing resolution includes Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, who is retiring after her term ends in January 2027. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who is not up for reelection in 2026, expressed support for reopening the government just five days after his party’s sweeping victory in the Virginia elections.

Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin said on Tuesday that Schumer privately urged his party to keep the government closed until after Election Day, believing that the shutdown would help Democrats secure victories.

