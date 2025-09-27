'The View' Panel Gets Triggered Hearing Trump Would Win 'By Bigger Margin' If the 2024 Election Were Today

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin told her fellow co-hosts point-blank that President Donald Trump would win by an even wider margin if the 2024 election were held again.

Griffin cited a Reuters/Ipsos poll from Tuesday that found that most Americans still trust Republicans over Democrats on key policy issues, including crime and immigration.

She received immediate pushback from co-host Joy Behar when she said that this factor would help Trump if the 2024 election were currently re-held.

“I’m gonna make this table and this audience very upset, but I want to tell the unvarnished truth. I think if the election were re-held today, Donald Trump would win by the same if not a bigger margin,” Griffin said, causing audible groans in the audience.

“How do you say that, though?” Behar interrupted.

“This country is so deeply polarized, if you hated [Trump] before, you hate him even more now. There are definitely people who are having some bias remorse, but there’s this poll today that shows that on the top issues people voted on, they still trust Republicans more,” Griffin continued.

The poll found that 40% of voters trust Republicans to handle crime and immigration, while 20% and 22% trust Democrats on those issues. Republicans also lead Democrats on foreign conflicts, the economy, gun control and political extremism.

A plurality of voters trust Democrats on “respect for democracy,” healthcare, the environment and women’s rights, the poll found.

Another poll conducted by The Washington Post and Ipsos found that Republicans lead Democrats by 7% on the economy, 13% on immigration and 22% on crime. These numbers could spell trouble for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterms.

Exit polling from November 2024 showed that voters prioritized the economy and immigration, helping Trump secure every swing and become the first Republican nominee in 20 years to win the popular vote.

He also made major inroads with Hispanic and blue-collar voters, even becoming the first Republican to win the Hispanic male vote.

