'The View' Co-Host Whines About Trump Showing Photos of Rapist, Murderer Illegals Because of Their Skin Color

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin complained on Wednesday that President Donald Trump held up mugshots of black and brown illegal aliens who have committed heinous crimes.

Trump held up several mugshot photos of illegal immigrant criminals in Minnesota during a White House briefing on Tuesday, many of whom are registered sex offenders, committed domestic abuse offenses, and possessed drugs. Hostin accused Trump of falsely accusing the criminals of committing heinous acts because of their skin color, and suggested there is no proof that these crimes were committed.

“I thought what was so distasteful and disgusting, quite frankly, was the fact that he was holding out pictures, generally of black people and of brown people, and calling them predators and calling them rapists and calling them murderers,” Hostin said. “You know, to the world, the president of the United States, there is no data that says that those people are rapists and criminals. In fact, if you look at whatever data that we have, 70 percent of the people that ICE has detained don’t have criminal convictions, don’t have any criminal record.”

The Department of Homeland Security released photographs of several of the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens in Minnesota who had committed crimes such as molestation, rape, domestic violence, and making terroristic threats. DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin stated that while Minnesota’s sanctuary policies released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens onto the streets, President Donald Trump’s administration has arrested over 10,000 illegal aliens in Minnesota alone.

Some of the illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota include Hoyvanh Khounmixay, a Laos national, who was convicted of sex offense against a child-fondling, and My Van Chau, a Vietnam national convicted of assault, terroristic threats, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to DHS.

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests spread throughout Minnesota in response to the death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent after she hit him with her Honda SUV. Several agents approached and ordered her to exit her vehicle while she blocked the road, prompting her to start the car and accelerate forward, footage showed. The agent hit by the car suffered internal bleeding to the torso.

Democrats in the state, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have argued that Good’s death was unjustified and called on ICE to leave the state. Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told Minnesotans to film agents during their operations, despite DHS Secretary Kristi Noem previously warning that it endangers their safety.

