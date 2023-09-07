'The View' Co-Hosts Erupt When One Suggests Biden Could Be 'Too Old to Be President'

There’s an old saying among lawyers: “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither on your side, pound the table.”

The co-hosts of “The View” used that same strategy when the conversation turned to polling that shows many Americans believe Joe Biden is too old to be president.

Since a rational analysis of Biden’s situation would only make him look bad, the co-hosts pounded the discussion away with non sequitur filibusters and then changed the subject to Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, The Daily Caller posted a clip on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) of the chaos that erupted on “The View” when they were exposed to information they did not want to hear.

View co-hosts visibly ENRAGED by Farah Griffin’s claim that Americans think Biden is TOO OLD to run the country FARAH GRIFFIN: “73% of Americans are worried that he is too old to be President again.” BEHAR: “Isn’t it true that Fox and all those right-wing stations keep showing… pic.twitter.com/ZTWZCdXVkl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2023



Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up a Wall Street Journal poll updated on Monday. Like other recent polling, the results show a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden, 80, is too old to serve another term.

Griffin tried to share information about the poll and its potential consequences for Biden. “73 percent of Americans are worried that he is too old to be president again. And he is, you know, going to be the Democrat nominee.”

Joy Behar acted fast to derail Griffin’s train of thought.

“Wha — but but but — true, I don’t mean to interrupt you,” Behar said, interrupting Griffin. “But isn’t true Fox and all those right-wing stations keep showing pictures of him tripping, the way people trip?”

To Behar, the problem isn’t that Biden has an extensive history of high-profile stumbles. The problem is “all those right-wing stations” accurately report what happened.

Griffin tried to make her point. “Yeah, but 73, the 73 percent of Americans, that’s just not Fox News viewers, that’s a lot of Democrats.”







Sunny Hostin talked over Griffin with a new angle. “Trump is 77, and he’s overweight, and he’s in terrible shape.”

“And he’s only three years younger than Biden,” added Behar.

What “The View” co-hosts cannot address is that, despite the closeness of their ages, Biden is suffering obvious cognitive decline, while Trump remains focused and effective.

Griffin tried to share that the advanced age of both candidates was of great concern to the younger voting blocs, like millennials and Generation Z.

Her co-hosts proceeded to pile on to stop the wrong-think.

Ana Navarro chimed in that Biden is fine, because he exercises and eats vegetables.

Never mind that Biden also wanders away in the middle of important ceremonies.

Trying to be realistic, Griffin said that, when running as the oldest president, it is important to have a vice president people felt was ready to take over on day one if needed.

“Kamala’s ready,” someone called out.

Could anyone really think Vice President Kamala Harris is up to being president?

After some more Trump-bashing, Behar brought up what may have set her off in the first place.

Behar said, “I’m a little tired of you young’uns talking about it. I mean, I keep saying this, I am the same age as Joe Biden.”

This segment was another example of how far out of touch these ladies are with current political realities. A large majority of Americans are rightfully concerned that Biden is not fit for office.

The co-hosts of “The View” cannot legitimately defend Biden. All they can do is try and switch the topic to, “But, Trump!”

