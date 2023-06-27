'The View' Co-Host's 'Father's Love' Defense of Biden Blows Up in Her Face, Then She Makes It Worse

Ana Navarro gets “family,” but it’s “values” she must have a problem with.

The co-host on “The View” made a major splash on Monday when she tugged every heartstring in her audience with an emotional defense of President Joe Biden and his endlessly corrupt son Hunter by claiming that Biden was simply demonstrating a “father’s love.”

When it caused an uproar on social media, Navarro lashed out again in a way that made it even worse — and got hit worse in return.

Her original comments came during a discussion on “The View” about the propriety of Hunter Biden making a high-profile appearance at last week’s state dinner at the White House only days after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and avoiding prosecution on a gun crime in a sweetheart deal with the same Justice Department his father oversees.

Naturally, “The View” panel largely lacked criticism of the Bidens — even alleged “Republicans” are Democrats once they get on “The View” — but Navarro pushed the envelope further than the rest with a tear-jerking appeal to the supposed nobility of the president’s devotion to his fatherly duties.

First, she noted that Biden, besides the death of his elder son, Beau, in 2015, had lost a young daughter in the car accident that killed his first wife in 1972 (the accident Biden has lied about repeatedly since).

Navarro then declared that Joe Biden’s protectiveness toward the drug-addled, influence-peddling embarrassment named Hunter is simply the desire of a man to protect his offspring.







“The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this or that, is also the story of a father’s love,” she said. “And Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter. He will never treat him lesser-than.

“And so he is a father first, take it or leave it. That’s who he is, that is part of his heart…

“Part of the reason Hunter Biden has been able to get out of addiction is because Joe Biden embraced him entirely the entire time, when he was vice president, when he was a candidate, when he was out of office, and now as president.”

Well, to get one obvious point out of the way, there is no telling what goes on in a man’s heart, and there’s no telling the course that drug addiction will take in any individual.

But it wouldn’t be cynical to wonder if maybe, just maybe, Hunter Biden’s access to virtually limitless sums of money thanks to whoring out his family’s name might not have fed his hunger for drugs.

And only a blind fool could not ask whether Hunter’s ability to live a life free of any legal consequences for his “mistakes,” thanks to his father’s political power, might have had a teensy bit to do with the fact that this middle-aged man-child was able to cavort through most of his adult life indulging in rampant drug abuse while careening from one ludicrously overpaid position to another (and enjoy the company of highly paid prostitutes in the process).

In short, Navarro giving credit to the elder Biden for his son’s alleged life of current recovery from addiction is a sword that very much cuts both ways.

Navarro’s schtick drew the expected applause from the puppets in “The View’s” studio audience, but it got hammered on social media.

Here’s a small sample of a very large number:

It’s a story of a father’s greed. If anything, Joe exploited his vulnerable son as a front man for his corruption. — Tim Acheson (@timacheson) June 26, 2023

So everything is forgiven. Now I will tell my kid he can do all he want to do, and justify me covering his crimes cause “Hey it’s father son love”. — ℑ𝔠𝔬𝔫𝔬𝔠𝔩𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔞 (@DisobbedireOra) June 26, 2023

So much love that the father used his troubled son to become the bag man/thug to fund the father’s lifestyle. I’ll pass on that kind of love. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) June 26, 2023

On Monday afternoon, hours after the show was over, she struck back with her own Twitter post, proving just how much she missed the point:

“RW troll machine got me trending, attacking me for saying this on @TheView,” she wrote, using lefty geek-speak for “right-wing.”

“Imagine calling yourself the ‘family values party’ & being outraged I’m talking about a father’s unconditional love for his child. Imagine thinking a dad not giving up on his kid, is a bad thing. #Sad.”

RW troll machine got me trending, attacking me for saying this on @TheView.

Imagine calling yourself the “family values party” & being outraged I’m talking about a father’s unconditional love for his child. Imagine thinking a dad not giving up on his kid, is” a bad thing. #Sad pic.twitter.com/BdGrftp9gD — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 26, 2023

She shouldn’t have tried. It only showed Navarro seemed to think “family values” means unconditional love for relatives without any of the values that matter: Honesty, integrity, honor, patriotism, respect for work and respect for women — the kind of things Hunter Biden spent decades of his life proving he’s lacked completely. (Since he’s supposedly clean now, things might be different, but the record of the past is clear as a new crack pipe.)

Navarro’s tweet also highlighted a pretty glaring hole in the Biden “family values” saga: The little girl in Arkansas who’s Hunter’s daughter and a granddaughter of Joe and Jill Biden, as much a blood member of the Biden clan as any of Hunter’s other children — and who is being abandoned by the Biden family ensconced in wealth and power in the nation’s capital.

The comments were even harsher than they were from the original video:

Imagine praising someone’s “family values” while he disowned & ignores his 4 yr old granddaughter.

You have a warped view of “family values” — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) June 27, 2023

“Imagine thinking a dad not giving up on his kid, is a bad thing.” What about a grandfather not acknowledging his granddaughter? — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 27, 2023

Justified attack. A father covering for his criminal son isn’t a love story. #cancelTheView — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) June 26, 2023

If this Navarro’s take is the line Democrats are planning on running on in 2024, it’s going to be a gift to whoever wins the Republican nomination.

This tweet put it succinctly:

This is not about A father’s love for his son. This is about THIS father, to who the DOJ reports, and the treatment of his son. — Bel Aves (@BelAves) June 26, 2023

“This is not about A father’s love for his son,” the user wrote. “This is about THIS father, to who the DOJ reports, and the treatment of his son.”

Exactly. This is about the president of the United States almost certainly being involved in a bribery scandal that dwarfs any in American history and the abuse of power that’s going along with it.

The audience of “The View” might swoon over Navarro’s manipulative line — Navarro might even believe it herself — but it doesn’t change the reality that Joe Biden is the president of the United States, with a duty to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

He’s spent his time in office doing his best to violate every part of that vow — from the border disaster to his student-loan bribe to his abysmal foreign policy that lost a war in Afghanistan and invited a war in Ukraine.

The record of his dealings with Hunter Biden’s business associates when he was vice president showed Biden had the same indifference to his responsibilities beyond raking in cash.

Considering what’s publicly known about the rest of the Biden clan over the decades while Joe Biden has been a powerful national politician, it’s a good bet that he’s been abusing his influence far longer than anyone outside the Biden family orbit would know.

And now, simpering supporters like Navarro’s try to paint his apparent complicity in his son’s behavior as simply a heart-warming story of a “father’s love” and “family values.”

There are values that matter to most American families — the problem is the Bidens are betraying them, and all of us.

