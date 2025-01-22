'The View' Co-Hosts' Response to Trump's Inauguration Was Even Worse Than You'd Expect

Just because it’s morning again in America doesn’t mean that mid-mornings have gotten any better, at least on ABC.

The day after President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the daily flibbertigibbet-fest on “The View” was somehow more unhinged than ever.

Yes, even though the rest of the #Resistance seems to have packed it in and given up for the moment, the girl-power panel show still managed to get themselves into a fine lather over the new administration’s first day office — despite the fact that they initially refused to even acknowledge it.

“So, yesterday,” co-host Joy Behar said during the Tuesday show, before a salvo of boos drowned her out.

“Did something happen yesterday?” she said, more out of spite than as a joke.

“Yes — it was Martin Luther King Day,” co-host Ana Navarro, one of the token NeverTrumper Republicans, chimed in.

“Yes!” Behar exclaimed — and suddenly, the crowd roared.

She went on to say, after the applause subsided, that “a certain person, Donald Trump” was also sworn in. Oh yeah, that too:

The cope is real.

The View kicks off the show by pretending Trump’s inauguration didn’t happen:

Joy Behar: Did something happen yesterday?

Ana Navarro: Yes, it was Martin Luther King Day. pic.twitter.com/sXOkL2nViB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

If you think things got better, you have never watched this show and I envy you.

A further clip shows Behar joking about Trump’s proposed raids of illegal aliens who have criminal records, asking “if he’s sending all the criminals away, where is he going?” More applause.

Oh, ho ho! Lawfare is hilarious.

She went on to ask, sarcastically, “what better way to unify the country than by ripping families apart?” (Funnily enough, I don’t remember Behar sarcastically noting the disunity caused by opening up the border for cynical, political reasons, then only clamping down on illegal immigration when it became clear voters were furious, then leaving the problem for the Republicans to sort out. That wasn’t terribly unifying for the rest of us, but I guess it wasn’t worth a ham-fisted joke.)

Behar went on to say that she watched the inauguration “because I have a certain masochistic streak in me,” apparently taking a break from the sadistic side of subjecting the viewing audience to her long-fingernails-dragged-slowly-across-a-blackboard voice:

Behar says she watched the election “because I have a certain masochistic streak in me.” pic.twitter.com/WQipubZvQN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

Sara Haines, meanwhile, said she didn’t recognize the America Trump talked about during his inauguration speech, because apparently she doesn’t spend much time talking to people who don’t a) host “The View” or b) produce “The View.”

“The speech itself, I remember when it was done, my first reaction was, ‘What is this country he speaks of?'” she said.

“He didn’t say ‘carnage,’ but he said ‘carnage’ pretty much in everything else,” she said. “I just kind of felt this dark feeling, and then he had this kind of martyr-like, you guys are downtrodden.”

“What is this country he speaks of?”

Sara Haines says she doesn’t understand what Trump was speaking about in his inauguration.

“I Just kind of felt this dark feeling and then he had this kind of martyr-like, you guys are downtrodden…it had this god-like complex…” pic.twitter.com/VFHzWg2lFy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

Sunny Hostin didn’t watch the ceremony to protect her sanity, but she said that “the one thing I did think about was the hypocrisy of having a man be inaugurated to be president on the same day as we commemorate MLK, and that same man saying that he was going to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Inauguration Day moved to Jan. 20 in 1937, just after Martin Luther King Jr. had just turned 8, and 49 years before the holiday commemorating him would be observed, so it’s worth noting that 1) the scheduling came long before the federal holiday and 2) Americans of all colors and creeds have come to loathe DEI, part of the reason why the guy who’s being inaugurated is there in the first place.

It’s worth noting Dr. King also said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” not “I have a dream that my four little children will one day be given jobs regardless of their merit for the position because of the color of their skin, all due to the fact that rich white liberals have loved them some hand-wringing self-hatred that’ll be called ‘DEI’ some 60-odd years from now.”

Maybe that was nixed from the first draft of the speech, but I doubt it.

Nevertheless, she went on to quote MLK as part of her plea for economic equity, including reparations — as NewsBusters’ Nicholas Fondacaro pointed out, this is especially rich given that she’s “the descendant of slave owners” — and claimed Trump “didn’t become the president of the United States because of merit” and was a “DEI hire, a ‘didn’t earn it’ hire.”

Staunchly racist Sunny Hostin (the descendant of slave owners) calls for reparations again (for her self included).

She also claims Trump “didn’t become the president of the United States because of merit,” despite winning popular vote, and that he’s the real “DEI hire, a didn’t… pic.twitter.com/iHn0zmPife — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

Trump, for those of you who weren’t paying attention in November, won every major swing state and the popular vote, which kind of qualifies as “merit” as far as it concerns the qualifications for the presidency.

Ana Navarro, meanwhile, thinks that Trump’s basically going to start a war with every country in the world, including countries which aren’t countries. (Looking at you, Greenland, our 51st state in waiting.)

Navarro freaks out and claims Trump is going to “invade Panama.”

“This guy is already in verbal war with Canada, Greenland, Denmark. By the way, they want to take over Canada and Greenland. He can’t even stand in 20-degree weather.

Can somebody explain to him?” pic.twitter.com/x3p3jyc1Ae — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

This went on, by the way, as an ample supply of clips proved:

Alyssa Farah Griffin warns that Biden’s pardons for his family means “Trump can advise staff and his family to do anything unlawful and then do a blanket pardon.”

Navarro claims comparing Trump/Biden pardons is “apples and Volkswagens” and strangely claims those who Biden pardon… pic.twitter.com/zY8GdBwsI5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

Ana Navarro calls black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration “trained seal[s].” pic.twitter.com/WrXWO6WaAw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2025

Yes, pardons by Trump are bad, pardons by Biden are good. Performers at Trump’s inauguration are trained seals, performers opining on Trump’s inauguration on this blab-fest are important pundits worthy of paying attention to.

Apparently, the 2024 election still hasn’t given any of these women a reality check, even as Biden shuffles out of the White House and Kamalalamala tries to unburden herself from what has been.

Just think: If this is the freakout they had with Trump in office less than 24 hours, “The View” is going to be exponentially more entertaining as a hate-watch pleasure once the administration really gets going.

