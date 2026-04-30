'The View' Floats Dangerous Conspiracy Theory About Trump Days After Assassination Attempt, Draws Response from White House

For the shrews on “The View,” the view is pretty limited — unless they’re working with the view of getting President Donald Trump killed.

The co-hosts of ABC’s daytime twin to Jimmy Kimmel’s loathsome late-night show trod new ground in ginning up hatred for the 47th president on Tuesday, only two days removed from the third attempt on Trump’s life in two years.

But the Trump White House didn’t let the vitriol fly without shooting back on its own.

The moment arose when ringmaster Whoopi Goldberg indulged her conspiracy fetish to claim that Trump’s plans for a ballroom at the White House were proof positive that he plans to hold power after his second term ends.

Inciting another attempt to kill Trump?

The View again claims the ballroom proves Trump never plans to leave office: GOLDBERG: It’s not your building! It’s not yours! That’s the first thing this is – this belongs to the people of the United States of America it is not your… pic.twitter.com/jFAAKpA5Jg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 29, 2026

“It’s not your building. It’s not yours,” Goldberg said, addressing Trump (who was guaranteed not to be watching, what with having the king of England visiting and other presidential duties he deals with that don’t include ghastly morning gab fests).

“That’s the first thing. This belongs to the people of the United States of America.

“It is not your building. So building this ballroom basically means you’re never leaving.”

Goldberg’s first mate, the equally odious Joy Behar, chimed right in.

“Exactly, that’s my question,” she said. “Is he planning to live there?”

To take “The View” harridans at face value for a moment, is it possible their vision of the future really doesn’t extend beyond their own sorry existence? Is it truly possible they don’t understand Trump’s desire to improve the White House for the presidents who will follow him?

By their logic, the renovations under Harry Truman — work so extensive it changed the building more than the British setting it on fire during the War of 1812 did, according to the White House Historical Association — meant that the man from Missouri never contemplated taking Bess back to the Show Me State.

And the Truman Balcony — one of the building’s most instantly recognizable features — isn’t just the kind of relaxing place lib idol Barack Obama called his “favorite” spot in the White House. It’s a symbol of the incipient lifelong dictatorship Truman planned — before abruptly deciding not to seek re-election in 1952 and heading home to Independence without even a Secret Service detail behind him.

In other words, it’s a ludicrous lie that no sane person should stomach.

But even worse, it’s the kind of nonsense that feeds the weak-minded and the woke-minded, the sort of left-wing Walter Mittys who see a way to make their own loser lives matter by appeasing the appalling hatred of the progressive end of the political spectrum.

The country saw that kind of mind at work at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday (the attempted assassin, that is, not the White House press corps).

It saw that at work in the assassination of Charlie Kirk and its ghoulish aftermath.

And the White House rapid response team wasted no time in making the point.

The degenerates on The View are too stupid to understand it’s the deranged, inflammatory rhetoric from people like them that make the safety and security of a ballroom a necessity. https://t.co/hWgX78GcOs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 29, 2026

“The degenerates on The View are too stupid to understand it’s the deranged, inflammatory rhetoric from people like them that make the safety and security of a ballroom a necessity,” the White House communications branch known as “Rapid Response 47” wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

While the overall point was solid, the post might have underestimated the intelligence of the “degenerates.”

Whoopi and Joy might not be the brightest bulbs in the daytime TV chandelier, but they’ve both been walking this earth long enough to know they’re not speaking into a vacuum.

They know well their words — and the words of countless talking heads like themselves — are fueling the mindless hate that’s propelled three assassination attempts so far — and the more that could be coming.

Even worse, they almost certainly know that their words are lies.

The United States Constitution does not allow the president to serve more than two terms. (It was the truly dictatorial Democrat Franklin Roosevelt’s four terms that brought that about.) And even if there were some workaround possible, there’s a reality even stronger than the Constitution at play.

It’s called actuarial science.

Trump is now 79 years old. Even without would-be assassins coming out of the woodwork, there’s no guarantee he’ll see 2028. And if he does, he’ll be 82 by then. And even a man with the energy of Donald Trump probably wouldn’t mind taking a break in the golden years with the lovely Melania, enjoying the fruits of his success.

Whoopi & Co. might be dead set on demonstrating that they’re smarter than conservatives, but they’re only proving they’re barely smarter than their own audience.

The real difference from the rest of us, aside from their microphone, is that they clearly have no qualms about encouraging potential madmen to try to take the life of their president.

They have a view to a kill. And that makes them dangerous.

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