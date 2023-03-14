'The View' Co-Hosts Fume at Dems, Order They Accept Kamala Harris as VP - But Then Can't List Her Accomplishments

Vice President Kamala Harris is to the future of the Democratic Party as “fetch” was to the characters in the movie “Mean Girls”: Stop trying to make her happen. She’s not going to happen.

Yes, the likelihood is that, if Joe Biden is atop the Democratic ticket again in 2024 — as he has repeatedly, if sleepily, said he will be — Harris will be his running mate. Even George H.W. Bush didn’t kick Dan Quayle to the curb, and he was the biggest vice-presidential draft-pick bust in recent memory until Kamala came along.

However, the ladies at “The View” want you Democrats to stop complaining about Harris and just deal. She’s going to be the heir apparent to President “Weekend at Bernie’s” — and she’s wholly deserving of being one heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

Just don’t ask the panelists on “The View” to come up with any of Kamala’s accomplishments. Because, like most of the rest of us would, they came up empty.

The whole kerfuffle began as panelist Ana Navarro — one of those professional former Republicans who only has a job because she switched sides and disavowed her former party — said she didn’t “know what the hell is wrong with Democrats” not being behind the presidential ticket they have going into 2024.

“Listen, here’s the bottom line, guys: Joe Biden is going to be your nominee,” Navarro said. “Stop talking about how old he is. And Kamala Harris is going to be your vice president. So, stop fretting. Stop wringing your hands. And get behind your ticket. Because on the other side, the alternative is Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. So, you tell me what you prefer.”

Navarro also praised Kamala for her spat with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren after Fauxcahontas didn’t explicitly endorse Harris as Biden’s veep pick in 2024 during an interview, noting “that madam vice president is not responding to the calls from Sen. Warren.”

“Good! If they’re going to be doing this, don’t show up to fundraise for them, don’t show up to campaign for them, don’t pick up their phone calls. Get with the program,” Navarro said

Navarro claimed Democrats were “playing right into the hands of Fox News. Fox News, every single day, goes after Kamala Harris, trying to portray her as inept and some kind of bumbling fool. She’s not! That’s not who she is.”

“And so, Democrats have got to come out and reinforce Kamala. They’ve got to stop playing into the hands of these people who cannot stand that she is the first woman, the first woman of color vice president and don’t want her to succeed! And by the way, her husband is great, too.”

Also, her dog is fantastic! I don’t know if Kamala Harris has a dog, but her dog is a good boy, a very good boy! If he exists. Whatever. Kamala’s the greatest, just deal.

OK, then. Token conservative opposition panel member Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official, said she was “a little surprised” Harris hadn’t lived up to her billing as being “so accomplished, highly qualified.”

“I’m a little struck by the lack of accomplishments in the policy portfolio she’s been given. The border is a big one. It’s not a win. No one is going to win. We haven’t done major border security or immigration reform since the Bush administration. But she is tasked with overseeing it, and the border crisis keeps getting worse,” Griffin said.

And, while claiming Harris’ portfolio was tough, Griffin noted that “if you’re electing someone who’s an 82-year-old in 2024, you need to believe that the vice president is able and willing the next day to be the president. And I think there’s some concern about just the lack of a policy accomplishment that she’s made as vice president.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin implied this was racist: “I’m surprised that there’s concern. I think it has a lot to do with she’s a black woman. Black women get everything done. We’re saved this country’s democracy for centuries,” she said.

“She’s obviously amazing, but what specifically?” Griffin responded.

“Where shall I start?” Hostin’s response began.

Answer: nowhere worthwhile.







“I mean, she was in the Senate, of course. She was the attorney general [of California],” Hostin said. “She’s vice president. The Inflation Reduction Act. I mean — She’s was the face of Roe v. Wade. I mean, the list goes on and on.”

So, a short list of Kamala Harris’ accomplishments as vice president, according to Sunny Hostin:

She’s vice president. She was in the Senate beforehand. And was California’s attorney general before that. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was almost entirely her boss’ doing. Harris “was the face of Roe v. Wade,” which got overturned, and Democrats failed to break the filibuster in the Senate to federalize abortion rights. She’s a black woman, why are you questioning her accomplishments?

This, mind you, is “The View.” Hostin, Navarro, Whoopi and Co. were lobbed a softball version of the question Republicans are going to be throwing as a fastball during the 2024 campaign: Harris is the heir apparent to a president who is deteriorating in slow motion on cable news, so what has she done to earn that position?

The problem isn’t that Hostin messed up and froze. Instead, the issue for Democrats is that her answer was 100 percent correct. Stop trying to make Kamala Harris happen. Like “fetch” in “Mean Girls,” she’s not going to happen.

