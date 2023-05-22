'The View' Goes Off the Rails as Whoopi Goldberg Performs Perverse Act on Co-Host as Cameras Roll

During a Monday segment on “The View” in which the co-hosts were debating whether or not getting a lap dance at a bachelor or bachelorette party should be viewed as cheating, Whoopi Goldberg took things a step further and actually gave Sunny Hostin a lap dance mid-show.

The segment, called “Hot Topics,” featured the hosts of the show debating a recent survey from bonusfinder.com that asked 6,000 males and females across the U.S. whether or not they cheated during a bachelor or bachelorette party.

The word “cheating” for the purposes of this survey was loosely defined as any type of “naughty behavior.”

According to the survey, “The most common way to act out, by a wide margin, was receiving a lap dance, with a third (33.1 percent) of survey respondents confessing to committing this indiscretion. The next most common behavior is kissing someone else (21.3 percent). This is followed closely by signing up for dating apps while attending a party (18.4 percent) and concludes the top three.” In a close fourth place was “other.”

The results of the survey showed that around 70 percent of Americans cheated on their partners while attending a bachelor or bachelorette party.

It was this survey that sparked the debate on “The View” that eventually led to Goldberg giving Hostin a lap dance in the middle of the show.

WARNING: The following video contains an act that some viewers may find offensive.

While debating if a lapdance is cheating, Whoopi gives Sunny Hostin her first lapdance. pic.twitter.com/5NVUJFCiN1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 22, 2023



According to The Decider, “I [Hostin] said during our Hot Topics meeting that lap dancing isn’t cheating. But come to think of it — I’ve never seen a lap dance. So maybe it is cheating.”

Ana Navarro, another of the show’s hosts, then reminded Hostin that she previously said that her husband could receive a lap dance and she would not consider it “cheating.”

“And then I changed my mind because I don’t really know what that looks like,” Hostin said.

Goldberg did not waste time asking Hostin if she would like to see what a lap dance looked like, and after receiving an affirmative response, she made her way to Hostin’s seat.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Goldberg, who is 67 years old, “proceeded to shimmy around a seated Hostin while narrating the entire thing.”

The audience applauded while each of the show’s hosts looked both shocked and amused about what was happening on set around them.

Goldberg proceeded to say, “First I’m looking at you, OK? And then I start to turn, and then it’s all like this, and then it’s like that. And then it’s me going down over here, and then I go back on the side.”

As she uttered the words, Goldberg was also performing the actions that she was describing to Hostin.

In the end, Hostin officially changed her mind stating that a lap dance, after receiving one on live television, should in fact be considered cheating.

The lap dance just adds to a growing list of what the New York Post described as “unhinged moments” on ABC’s daytime talk show.

