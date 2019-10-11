'The View' Host Attempts To Counter Rand Paul's Argument by Telling Him: 'Don't Mansplain'

While promoting his new book “The Case Against Socialism” Friday on “The View,” Sen. Rand Paul was chastised and told not to “mansplain.”

The Kentucky Republican was talking about tax policy when co-host Ana Navarro, who self-identifies as a conservative, stepped in to attempt to differentiate the socialist policies espoused by Democratic candidates in America from Venezuelan politics.

“Let me ask you this,” Navarro began. “I live in Miami, there’s tens of thousands of Venezuelan exiles living there. You talk a lot about Venezuela in your new book.”

“I get a lot of political ads from the Republican Party, Donald Trump has tweeted this, many have tweeted this, ‘If you vote for Democrats, they will turn the United States into Venezuela.’ Do you think that’s a fair statement to make?”

“Well, if you vote for a socialist, you might get socialism,” Paul responded.

“Come on, don’t do that,” Navarro replied. “Maduro is not a socialist, he’s a corrupt murderous thug who is starving his people.”

“That’s not true,” Paul countered, likely referring to Navarro’s claim that Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro is not a socialist.

Navarro, however, appeared to believe he was refuting her assertion that Maduro was a dictator.

“That’s not true?” she asked. “Maduro’s not a thug and a murderer who is starving his people?”

As Paul tried in vain to continue the debate, Navarro made it clear that she was not willing to hold a conversation.

In fact, she even said as much.

“No, I can’t let you finish,” she spoke over him. “If you’re going to say Maduro is not a murderous thug then I can’t let you finish.”

Paul then heeded her wishes and gave up trying to convince her that socialism could allow someone like Maduro to wield enough power to starve his people.

Despite Paul respecting her desire to not continue the conversation, Navarro persisted in her rant.

She appeared to become personally offended when Paul gestured that she should stop.

“Don’t do this to me,” she said, mimicking his hand gestures. “Don’t mansplain, I’m a 47-year-old grown woman.”

Watch below:

“Mansplaining,” formed by combining the terms “man” and “explaining,” is a word created by the left to discredit arguments and viewpoints espoused by men, particularly when said views are being discussed with women.

Navarro did not further explain why she believed being a socialist and a “murderous” dictator were mutually exclusive.

