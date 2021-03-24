Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

'The View' Host Claims 'You Are Not a Patriot' if You Own an 'Assault Rifle'

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 24, 2021 at 10:19am
Mewe Share P Share

“The View” host Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that anyone who owns a so-called “assault rifle” is “not a patriot” in response to the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

“I don’t think we can any longer equate freedom with the unfettered right to own ‘assault rifles,'” Hostin told her co-hosts.

“That is not freedom because I feel like a hostage right now. I feel like a hostage to the selfish people that insist on owning these types of weapons.”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Under Investigation

“The View” hosts were commenting on the mass shooting that occurred this week at a Boulder, Colorado, King Soopers grocery store on Monday, which left 10 people — including a police officer — dead.

The suspect had purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, according to The Denver Post.

“You are not a patriot because you think you have the right to own these types of weapons. You are not a patriot. You should be taking care of your fellow Americans,” Hostin said.

The talk show host said it was time to start talking about gun control before she criticized Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for launching fundraisers and tweeting about protecting the Second Amendment two hours after the shooting.

Boebert had posted a series of tweets describing how no gun laws could have stopped the suspect who carried out the deadly attack in her home state.

“That is disgusting. It is despicable. And it is time for that type of behavior to end,” Hostin said.

“That is not about the Constitution. That is not about the Second Amendment. That is not freedom — that’s not what freedom is.”

Do you think Democrats will use this to push through gun control legislation?

RELATED: Senate Dem Comes Out Against His Own Party's Gun Control Push

President Joe Biden, among many Democrats, has called for the passage of massive gun control legislation in the wake of the massacre, even though all the facts of the shooting are not yet known.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder, according to CNN, but his alleged motive behind the attack has not yet been discovered or disclosed.

Biden addressed the shooting by advocating for the passage of gun control legislation, including a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said in a Tuesday announcement. “This should not be a partisan issue.”

He urged the Senate to take up anti-gun bills passed by the Democratic-majority House this month.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Republicans Rolling Out Bills in Bid to Solve Biden's Border Crisis
Biden Finally Letting Media Inside Immigration Facility, But There's a Glaring Problem
'The View' Host Claims 'You Are Not a Patriot' if You Own an 'Assault Rifle'
Mitch McConnell Warns About Democrats' Plot to 'Win Elections in Perpetuity'
The Biden Administration Was Just Forced to Pull Another Controversial Nominee
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×