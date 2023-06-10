'The View' Host Held Meeting with Federal Prosecutors Concerning Donald Trump: Report

Alyssa Farah Griffin reportedly met with federal prosecutors investigating Jan. 6 to help them determine former President Donald Trump’s “state of mind” leading up to the incursion.

Griffin, 33, formerly served in the Trump White House as director of communications and now works as a political commentator for CNN and a co-host of “The View.”

While Griffin is considered a Republican, she has been criticized in recent years for her increasingly left-leaning views.

On Wednesday, CNN revealed that Griffin sat down for a formal interview as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation into Trump’s role in the Capitol incursion.

Sources told CNN that Griffin met with prosecutors on a voluntary basis to discuss the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s allegations that the 2020 election was stolen.

Specifically, the prosecutors wanted to get her perspective on Trump’s “mindset” after the election, a line of questioning that reportedly surprised Griffin.

Sources also said that Griffin was asked about the roles of former Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

According to CNN, Griffin recounted a conversation she had previously described to the House Jan. 6 select committee, in which Trump seemed to acknowledge that he had lost the election about a week after it was called for President Joe Biden.

“I popped into the Oval [Office] just to, like, give the president the headlines and see how he was doing,” Griffin told the committee last year.

“And he was looking at the TV and he said, ‘Can you believe I lost to this effing guy?’ And then just kind of moved forward. But in that moment I think he knew he lost.”

She continued, explaining how she believes Trump suffers from “delusion” and “[surrounds] himself [with] only information that matches what he wants to hear and believe,” according to the New York Post.

“I really do think he believes it was stolen. I think many people around him do as well,” she added.

Griffin left her role in the Trump administration in December 2020, describing it as “the honor of a lifetime,” according to CNN.

Trump noted her reversed attitude toward him last month after she accused him of treating young female staffers inappropriately.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump recalled how Griffin had previously described him as a “remarkable man” and a “strong leader.”

“So cool to watch her twist!” he wrote.

