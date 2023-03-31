'The View' Host Pushes for Republican to Run Against Trump, But Did She Mispronounce His Name?

The out-of-touch ladies of ABC’s “The View” spent a portion of their broadcast Wednesday telling Republican voters who to replace former president Donald Trump with as a potential 2024 nominee.

But a five-minute segment proved how little each knows about the conservative electorate and also how protected each of them are in their liberal media echo chamber.

Even faux-conservative Alyssa Farrah Griffin appeared stumped by her own pick for who should lead the party into the future – and how to say his name.

As Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin discussed their disdain for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Griffin threw the hat of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu into the ring.

“I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a good general election candidate,” Griffin argued.

The remainder of her comment is accurately transcribed as: “I’m still hoping we see someone like a Gov. Chris Sununu-nu… Hampshire gonna…”

Griffin stumbled and was cut off by Goldberg, who asked her to repeat the pronunciation of Sununu’s name. She got it right the second time, and her initial mispronunciation was likely a simple error.

After all, to be completely fair, no one is perfect.

But Behar later showed her total ignorance regarding the potential GOP candidate when she had to ask how to say the governor’s name.

“Sun-no-nu?” she asked.

It’s a rough viewing, so nobody would blame you for not watching. After all, watching “The View” is so arduous that it is genuinely difficult to fathom why anyone would do so voluntarily.

In any event, few people outside of New Hampshire know who Sununu is, and that has shown up in a lot of polling.

Perhaps Griffin knows him well because she moonlights as a commentator at CNN, where Sununu is a regular guest.

But if you needed any further evidence that the ladies of “The View” do not understand conservatives, major players in politics – or even grasp the issues, the segment actually started out with Goldberg having to ask, “ Who’s Marco?”

The show’s producers played a clip of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie grandstanding against Trump.

In the clip, Christie said argued the GOP needs a candidate who can “do to [Trump] what I did to Marco.”

Political junkies might link the comment to a viral debate moment from 2015 wherein Christie was hailed as the victor of an interaction with Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

But an average American is not expected to quickly recall such information. People who are very well-paid to discuss consequential issues are, and they should know their stuff.

After the Christie clip aired, both Behar and Goldberg expressed they had no idea who “Marco” was until Griffin reminded them.

Behar then made a joke about Christie’s weight and the segment never recovered from there.

Two out of five of the show’s panelists had no idea Christie and Rubio were on-stage rivals, and it wasn’t even that long ago. Meanwhile, two of them could not accurately pronounce the name of a man one believed should be the Republican Party’s standard-bearer.

One could fundamentally respect these ladies if they proudly wore their political stripes but at least knew their enemies.

But what occurred on Wednesday morning was one of the most confounding five minutes in the show’s recent history – and that includes the televised sexual harassment of actor Liam Neeson.

Sadly, these women have influence over so many people. With so many intelligent women in the world, it is truly a shame ABC is unwilling to find five of them who know what they are even talking about.

Griffin actually at one point stated DeSantis must sit down with “a neutral interviewer” like George Stephanopoulos.

Republican voters will decide who to nominate next summer, and thankfully the dunces on “The View” will have very little to do with who that person is.

