'The View' Host Sunny Hostin So 'Devastated' by Trump's Super Tuesday Dominance That She Wore Funeral Clothes
After former President Donald Trump’s overwhelming triumph in the Republican presidential primaries on Super Tuesday — a key date in the electoral calendar when a large number of states hold their nominating contests — many Democrats are in mourning over the prospect of Trump taking on President Joe Biden in November’s general election.
One of the ladies of ABC’s “The View” is making sure her fashion stays in line with her grief.
Co-host Sunny Hostin showed up for Wednesday morning’s show wearing a long-sleeved black dress with a lace collar.
“I’m wearing funeral chic today because I’m so devastated over what we saw yesterday,” she announced.
While Hostin might have intended her ensemble sardonicly — she realistically could not have expected a different result — it nonetheless encapsulated the palpable sense of gloom and foreboding among those who oppose Trump and fear his political resurgence.
Of course, Hostin is known for her over-the-top rhetoric when it comes to the former president.
In January, she compared a Trump ticket with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to “The Handmaid’s Tale“– a dystopian book and Hulu TV series about a totalitarian society built on the subjugation of women.
In Hostin’s world, an era where more unborn children have a chance to live would be something to mourn about.
She went on to ask her guest, journalist Jonathan Karl, about the “mindset” of Republicans who voted for Trump on Tuesday.
Karl postulated that they were suffering from “collective amnesia,” suggesting they had forgotten how bad his time in the White House was.
Both Hostin and Karl are far removed from reality.
Republican voters overwhelmingly voted for Trump not because they had forgotten what his presidency was like but because they remembered.
Despite every effort of the left to polarize the country and demonize the former president, a large portion of the country felt richer, safer and more confident about a future for themselves and their families when he was in the White House.
Says the rich Spanish slave owner descendant. She needs to come down from her slave built castle and mingle with us common folk that she looks down on. Milk a few cows, work a factory line, drive a few trucks, fix a garbage disposal, be a cashier at Walmart, dig a post hole…
— Vindaloo Red (@DHKAsia1) March 6, 2024
After decades of “light beer” Republican leaders, homogenized and indistinguishable from their Democratic counterparts, Donald Trump resonated with voters hungry for an unapologetic, full-bodied conservative voice.
And plenty of them want him back in the White House.
A recent New York Times/Sienna poll found Trump with a lead among Hispanic voters and a drastic increase in support among black voters, demographics that, according to Hostin and others on the left, should be running the other way.
Sunny Hostin may be in mourning, but after four years of disastrous Joe Biden policies, millions of Americans are starting to feel hopeful again.
