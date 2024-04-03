'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg 'Offended' by Trump Attending Jonathan Diller's Wake

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg is offended about the reaction to one major-party presidential candidate attending the wake of a slain New York Police Department detective and another one skipping it, but attending a star-studded fundraiser in the city at the same time.

But because this is “The View,” it’s not at all what would usually be self-evident reasons for outrage.

On Tuesday’s edition of the ABC flibbertigibbet outrage roundtable, Goldberg railed at former President Donald Trump for having the temerity to pay his respects to Jonathan Diller, the NYPD officer killed in the line of duty in the Far Rockaway section of Queens last week.

Meanwhile, she stuck up for President Joe Biden for not attending the wake or funeral and going to a fundraiser, instead.

According to Fox News, ex-cons Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones face murder charges after the March 25 incident. The officer and his partner had approached the car the men were in as it idled in a bus stop zone. As the officers asked the suspects to exit the vehicle, Diller was shot in the stomach and killed.

“What happened is such a sad, sad event, such a horrible thing, and it’s happening all too often, and we’re just not going to let it happen,” Trump told reporters after visiting the funeral home in Massapequa, a town on Long Island.

He added the alleged triggerman was “21 times arrested, this thug, and the person in the car with him was arrested many times, and they don’t learn because they don’t respect.”

“We have to get back to law and order,” Trump added. “We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working. This is happening too often.”

BREAKING: Trump at the wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller: “We have to get back to law and order.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/60PnCHiMMP — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 28, 2024

Enter Goldberg, who was furious that Trump attended the wake but supposedly “didn’t care” about the police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

The moment came as Alyssa Farah Griffin — a former Trump staffer turned “The View” co-host and the liberals’ new favorite nominal Republican on TV — noted that the optics of the situation were a win for Trump.

“Really?” a sarcastic Goldberg interjected,. drawing a ripple of laughter from the audience.

“I’m asking that because I was so offended because you-know-who showed up — whether he was asked or not,” Goldberg said. “This is a man who didn’t care what happened to the officers on Jan. 6.” (That drew outright applause, naturally.)

Whoopi thought it was bad optics for Trump to attend the funeral of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller and good optics for Biden to attend a fundraiser instead.

Whoopi claims she was “offended” that Trump dared to attend the funeral he was invited to by the family. pic.twitter.com/wCHTfXHtub — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 2, 2024

Ah yes, let’s wave that bloody flag again. Because as we all know, Trump incited the protesters to just attack the stuffing out of the Capitol Police and ransack the Capitol, then … oh wait, he did nothing of the sort. He told them to protest peacefully and poor logistical planning on the part of people not named Donald Trump led to security being breached.

Oh, and by the way — the one officer whose death was originally blamed directly on the Capitol incursion violence actually died the day after the event — and of natural causes, not from injuries caused by protesters, according to the Washington, D.C., chief medical examiner. While that makes it no less tragic, it also takes away its viability as a political cudgel for cynical liberals.

So there goes all that. What we’re left with, then, is the optics of a former president who attended a slain officer’s wake and a sitting president who decided to skip it but did have time for a glitzy fundraiser in the same city.

And Whoopi Goldberg is offended — or claims to be offended — by the former. One understands this woman’s job is to be in the tank for her political team — but even by the low standards of her role, this is particularly galling logic.

