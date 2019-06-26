‘The View’ Hosts Defend Iran’s Attack on Trump: ‘Everybody Says It’

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg have plunged “The View” into fresh controversy, after defending insulting comments Iran’s president made about President Donald Trump, the Washington Examiner reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused Trump of being “afflicted by mental retardation,” following new U.S. sanctions placed on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Responding to co-host Sunny Hostin, who disapproved of the comments, Goldberg asked, “Why? We say it. Everybody says it.”

Behar agreed with Goldberg, while Meghan McCain responded with a message to Iranian leaders.

“How dare you judge what we do in our country,” she said. “Let us not forget what is happening to gay people in this country.”

TRENDING: Hollywood Legend Clint Eastwood Defies Boycott Calls, Will Film in Georgia

McCain expressed her disbelief that Iranian leaders could make comments about the U.S. president despite the fact that, in Iran, gay people get thrown off buildings and women are arrested for immodesty.

In response, Goldberg suggested gay people might eventually be thrown from buildings in the U.S. because of their sexual orientation.

“Not yet, not yet. You think this is not something that’s being thrown around? Yeah it is,” she said.

Rouhani said the new round of sanctions, which were placed against Khamenei and other senior officials in Iran on Monday, were “outrageous and idiotic.”

Should Whoopi Goldberg resign from "The View" after siding with Iran? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (209 Votes) 3% (6 Votes)

Trump said the move was in response to an attack on an American drone, which almost prompted a retaliatory military strike. The president decided against the strike with only minutes to spare, upon learning that 150 people would die.

“Sanctions imposed through the executive order … will deny the supreme leader and the supreme leader’s office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Goldberg and Behar have taken aim at Trump from their perches on “The View.”

During a previous episode, Goldberg initiated a shouting match with Jeanine Pirro.

MICHAEL COHEN PLEADS GUILTY TO LYING: The co-hosts react to the president’s former personal attorney pleading guilty to lying to Congress in a new deal with special counsel Robert Mueller in Trump-Russia probe. https://t.co/NZE0ittEtL pic.twitter.com/n52aY0KkxZ — The View (@TheView) November 29, 2018

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Lashes Out, Says Trump ‘Responsible’ for Viral Photo of Dead Migrants

In November, Behar called on Trump to resign after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.