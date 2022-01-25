'The View' Hosts Enraged by Bill Maher's Rant Against 'Masked, Paranoid World'

Comedian and televsion host Bill Maher became fodder for “The View” Monday after a rant about COVID-19 rules.

“I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore — your masked, paranoid world. You go out — it’s silly now,” Maher said during his “Real Time” show on Friday.

“You know you have to have your mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster. They scan your head like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas.”

“I’m not bananas — you are,” he said.

But to Whoopi Goldberg, Maher was out of line.

“That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids to this vaccine,” Goldberg said, presumably misspeaking by saying “vaccine” instead of “virus.”

While attempting to confront Bill Maher’s stance on the “masked, paranoid world,” The View’s Whoopi Goldberg accidentally admits parents are losing their children “to the vaccine.” Oops!pic.twitter.com/DIUuvoeEe8 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) January 24, 2022

“Or to people who have lost family members or dear friends to this. Listen: Nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s, you know, sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families.”

Should all mask and vaccine mandates be lifted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (377 Votes) No: 2% (9 Votes)

“You don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody,” Goldberg demanded. “Because if you’re the one who’s not paying attention, and you’re coughing and sneezing … then stay out of the public, man. Nobody wants this. I don’t want it.”

“I think he’s forgetting that people are still at risk who cannot get vaccinated — little kids under the age of 5 or people with health conditions,” she said. “How dare you be so flippant, man?”

“How dare you!” Whoopi ridiculously pops off against Bill Maher for anti-mask jokes, tell him to say out of society. Sara Haines joins in by saying masks will be a permanent “new normal” like airport security after 9/11. “I may never … feel comfortable without a mask.” pic.twitter.com/AHjJcKR79c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2022

Co-host Sara Haines said masks have been integrated into daily life and going out in public.

“I think there’s a prudence we’ve learned with the masks, the hand sanitizing, that, kind of like 9/11 with flying, is always going to be here now,” Haines said. “There’s a new normal. In the beginning, post-9/11, people didn’t want to fly. And the security measures felt like, ‘Uh, how do we do this?’ And now it’s the norm.”

“I think some of the things we’ve learned in the pandemic are going to stay the same. I may never ride a subway again without a mask. I may never go indoors to big crowds and never feel comfortable without a mask and that’s up to me to do that,” she said.

Maher, in an interview with Deadline last week, said, “I’m over COVID … I was never scared of it. I was always scared of the reaction to it.”

“Some people can’t help that they’re not in good health,” Maher said. “We should, of course, protect the vulnerable, but it was mostly a disease of the very old, which every disease is a threat to, and people who have comorbidities, which mostly is due to lifestyle.”

He continued, “Now, I’m not saying they deserved to die. Don’t twist my words, please. I’m just saying that is a lifestyle, you know? So, the fact that America, the medical establishment, never even attempted to get people to live a healthier lifestyle as a response to this pandemic is a giant scandal to me.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.