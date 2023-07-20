'The View' Reads Legal Note After Making Absurd Allegation About Aldean's Hometown

It’s indisputable that facts have never mattered nearly as much as feelings to the far left.

If you ever find yourself unsure of that fact, just tune in to the unhinged daytime talk show “The View” and you will be reminded of it ad nauseam.

The latest example came Thursday on the ABC show — and the entire segment was so egregious that it ended with a “legal note.”

The co-hosts of “The View” gave the topic of country star Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” music video all of the nuance and forethought you would expect from them — that is, not much of either.

No, the entire “discussion” surrounding the video quickly devolved into little more than race-baiting buzzwords and patently false claims.

The video — which includes scenes of urban riots in the summer of 2020 with Aldean warning against trying that in a small town, as the title suggests — has made leftists apoplectic.

Things on “The View” took a decidedly fictitious turn when noted race-baiter and former lawyer Sunny Hostin began spouting off.

“I’m actually not going to give [Aldean] the benefit of the doubt,” a smug Hostin said.

“As a lawyer, when I put my legal hat on, I don’t believe in censorship,” she continued. “However, this man is from Macon, Georgia. My father’s from Augusta, Georgia, and Macon, Georgia. I spent many summers there. … It is one of the most racist places in this country.

“So don’t tell me that he knew nothing about what that imagery [from the music video] meant. … So I don’t give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Well, first of all, you’d think a lawyer would understand basic Census data, but it appears that Hostin won’t let the numbers get in the way of her feelings.

According to the Census Bureau, Macon-Bibb County is majority black: 54.3 percent to 38.4 percent white. If there is rampant anti-black racism there, it’s being perpetrated by the minority.

In fact, the local government has four black commission members, and the mayor’s web page features a prominent entry about “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” efforts.

Putting an absurd bowtie on this cacophony of racially driven nonsense, the segment ended with Hostin reading a “legal note” that was, effectively, a statement from Team Aldean.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” she said. “I have a legal note: Jason Aldean defended his song in a statement, saying the references people have made are not only meritless but dangerous.”

It should be noted that Hostin read this statement with all of the intentional dramatization you’d expect from a bad high school acting student.

“He added there is not a single lyric in that song that references race or points to it, and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage,” she continued.

“Did you ever hear of a dog whistle?” the contemptible Joy Behar chimed in, with the sheer irony of that question seemingly flying over her and Hostin’s heads.

Hostin continued with the “legal note”: “And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”







This writer would disagree with Aldean — any interpretation of a song is fair game. Art is always open to critique, and music is art, after all.

That being said, obviously, there are good interpretations and bad interpretations. But Hostin’s take on “Try That in a Small Town” was not an interpretation of anything.

To Hostin, the evidence doesn’t dictate the conclusion. The conclusion (in this case, “Jason Aldean is racist”) dictates the evidence. Hostin and crew had already judged the country star.

To get to that point, they made bogus claims about Macon and were willfully obtuse about Aldean (some on the show loosely tried to defend him under some First Amendment guise).

That’s not an interpretation. That’s propaganda.

