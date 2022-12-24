'The View' Has Rough Year, Issued 36 Legal Notices: Hosts Forced to Make Multiple Retractions On-Air

This liberal talk show might set a record for inaccuracy.

“The View” issued three dozen on-air notices clarifying or retracting statements made on the ABC broadcast in 2022 alone, according to Newsbusters.

Many of the retraction-style statements were issued in the wake of commentary that leveled wild allegations against conservatives.

Five different clarifying statements walked back language alleging that Ginni Thomas had led people into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion, according to Fox News.

Ginni Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Some of the statements appear to have been issued in response to potential defamation lawsuits against the show’s network.

In one July retraction, Whoopi Goldberg walked back her comment regarding attendees of a Turning Point USA conference — with a “my bad” — after she linked neo-Nazi protestors outside with participants.

Round Two: Whoopi Goldberg make ANOTHER retraction of her irresponsible and disparaging comments against the students who attended Turning Point USA’s event last weekend.

“It’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So, my bad. I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/BTLzbnSZVg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 28, 2022

Do you trust "The View"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (4 Votes) No: 100% (953 Votes)

A lawyer for the youth conservative organization had sent a cease-and-desist letter to ABC after Joy Behar claimed the group was in cahoots with an unrelated extremist group that demonstrated outside of one of its Florida conferences.

“I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protestors outside,” Goldberg admitted of her previous coverage of the conference.

“I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did, so my bad. I’m sorry.”

Several of the numerous corrections aired on the show appeared to lack sincerity on the part of “The View’s” progressive hosts.

One segment involved unsubstantiated claims of sexual misconduct on the part of Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Whoopi Goldberg took to beatboxing while host Sunny Hostin read a statement clarifying that Gaetz had never been found liable in court for the allegations in question, according to Newsbusters.

A video compilation edited by the Media Research Center features many of the clarifications aired on the show in the past year.

“The View” was the most-watched talk show in the nation for the 2021- 2022 TV season, according to Variety.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.