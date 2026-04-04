'The View' on Thursday: Trump Supporters 'Poorly Educated.' 'The View' on Wednesday: Trump Delivered Oral Arguments at Supreme Court

You have to give it to the flibbertigibbets on “The View”: They are nothing if not consistently inconsistent in service of their favorite cause, that of denigrating Donald Trump and his supporters.

On Thursday, co-host Joy Behar, for instance, went on a rant about how the only way people would vote for Trump and Republicans is by appealing to “the poorly educated” of America during the midterms.

Which, you know, fair enough; this is confirmation bias nonsense, but if you’ve tuned into one other episode of “The View,” you’ve heard this argument before.

However, it becomes exponentially more ironic and problematic if that one episode was Wednesday’s, when co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed that when Donald Trump became the first president to visit the Supreme Court for oral arguments in a case, he actually gave those oral arguments.

So, yeah, those two don’t quite go together.

So we start on Wednesday, one day after Trump attended the oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case, which determines if his executive order interpreting the 14th Amendment’s language about individuals being “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” the United States when they give birth to a child means that they are legally here.

Trump’s presence was unprecedented, but not in the way that Goldberg said it was:

“We just have to get to this because this is unbelievable, what’s going on,” she said. “You-know-who is at the — he’s at the Supreme Court as we speak making his case for signing an executive order that ends birthright citizenship in America.”

Whoopi suggests Trump is personally delivering the oral argument for ending birthright citizenship. He’s sitting in the gallery.

“And we just have to get to this because this is unbelievable, what’s going on. You-know-who is at the — he’s at the Supreme Court as we speak making… pic.twitter.com/ihem7G9pIL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 1, 2026

Now, aside from the fact that it doesn’t end birthright citizenship in America but merely interprets the language “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” as being those who are in the country lawfully and thus do not have their only legal place of residence in the jurisdiction of another country, Trump wasn’t making any case.

In fact, he was just sitting in.

The arguments, such as they were being made, were by U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who told the court (in TL;DR form) that the original meaning of the 14th Amendment required full obedience and allegiance to the United States and was worded in such a way so that the South could not deny citizenship to freed slaves and other blacks after the Civil War.

I mention this, too, because Goldberg had to explain this part of the 14th Amendment to the audience of “The View” subsequently:

The View’s audience is so uneducated in American history, Whoopi has to tell them that Trump was right in explaining that 14th Amendment was originally about making sure the children of newly freed slaves would become citizens. pic.twitter.com/lWlNzMncah — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 1, 2026

Fast-forward to Thursday, meanwhile, and Joy Behar is speaking about Trump’s speech on Iran Wednesday night:

The View lashes out at Trump’s supporters, calling them “the poorly educated” of America. “I’m not one of the poorly educated, okay? Those are the ones he thinks he can get to and those people will turn on him.” – Joy Behar pic.twitter.com/1eLf4zhF8Z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 2, 2026

“Also, there’s like magical thinking that all of a sudden the gas prices, which are $10 in California in some parts — a gallon —and the stock market is in the toilet. He thinks this is magically going to come back. Does he really think we’re that stupid?” Behar said.

I don’t know, Joy. Did he watch your show the previous day?

Goldberg, meanwhile, chimed in and said that Trump “does” believe they’re that stupid.

“Yeah, but I’m not one of the poorly educated, OK? Those are the ones he thinks he can get to and those are the ones who are gonna turn on him,” Behar said.

Goldberg agreed: “The crazy thing is even the poorly educated recognize when they’re being grifted. Just because you don’t have book learning doesn’t mean you don’t — you’re not smart enough to know when somebody is bamboozling you.”

It’s worth noting she’s talking to a panel of women who did not call her out on her implication that Trump was giving oral arguments before the Supreme Court and an audience which needed to have the original intent of the birthright citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment explained to them.

The latter is an eighth-grade civics question for most of us; the former is an intellectual error where the genesis requires such extraordinary dopiness it has to be educated out of you, not into you.

But sure, us Trump voters are the idiots here. Do they really think we’re so stupid as to not see the stupidity at work here? Or are they so dumb that they don’t see the constant moronic babble emanating from their own mouths?

Alas, for those of us who’ve watched “The View,” the answers to those questions are all too obvious.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.