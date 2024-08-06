Viewers Ask 'Is Nancy Pelosi Okay?' After She Struggles to Speak in Bizarre Interview Moment

Every stable human society since the beginning of time has remained stable by cherishing the wisdom of its elders.

On the other hand, when corrupt lifelong politicians refuse to relinquish power for fear of retreating into their otherwise purposeless lives, and when those same politicians begin to show obvious signs of mental decay, they remind us why our entire system of government has rotted from the inside.

In a 23-second clip from a CNN interview posted to the social media platform X on Monday, corrupt 84-year-old Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, spent nearly ten seconds stammering as she searched in vain for the right words, prompting some on social media to wonder about her health.

“Is Nancy Pelosi okay?” one X user wrote.

“Whether it’s, well, the first bill, the first bill, that protect our, uh, uh,” Pelosi confusingly began.

Then, the former speaker started pointing feverishly at her upper left arm.

“Assaul–, our, uh, bill, m — ” she continued.

“COVID,” the interviewer interjected.

“Shots in the arm, money in the pockets, children in school, people at work,” Pelosi continued, finally spitting out actual words but not making any more sense than she did while stammering.

Many social media users suggested that this was standard behavior from the former speaker.

She hasn’t been okay for a long, long time. — XOX.AKIRE (@XoxAkire) August 5, 2024

Nancy has never been OK — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2024

Others attributed Pelosi’s bizarre behavior to different causes, some familiar and some quite new in recent years.

She’s drunk as per usual — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 6, 2024

Wow, Nancy sounds like she had plenty of, of, of, of, of, of shots in the arm. I hope she reported to VAERS. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) August 6, 2024

On a more sober note, it is worth pointing out that our current crop of elderly degenerate politicians who refuse to leave office have actually set a precedent, for it has not always been this way.

For instance, America’s first four presidents all retired from public service before the age of 70.

And their decisions had nothing to do with life expectancy. George Washington did die at age 67, two years after retiring from public life. But John Adams also left the presidency at 65 and lived to 90. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison each retired at 66 and lived nearly two more decades, the former to 83 and the latter to 85.

In other words, they did not cling to power. Indeed, they fought a revolution so that no one would cling to power.

Age alone, of course, is not the primary factor here. Vibrancy and public-spiritedness know no age limits, especially in the case of someone like 78-year-old former President Donald Trump, who spent nearly all of his life outside of politics. The stench of power-hungry purposelessness attaches only to career politicians like Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

Thus, when we wonder how our government became corrupted, we might start by identifying those who refuse to leave it.

Speaking of the Founding Fathers, Pelosi recently suggested that Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore.

So the answer is no, she is not okay.

