Viewers Blamed After Pro-LGBT Batman Spinoff Bombs

By Jared Harris
Published October 21, 2019 at 9:44am
When a television show failed to impress viewers in years past, it was back to the drawing board. Storylines were rewritten, characters were improved or cut entirely, and the producers gave it another go.

In the brave new world of 2019, however, a show’s failure isn’t the result of bad writing, but the fault of viewers, apparently. Case in point: The CW network’s “Batwoman.”

“Batwoman,” which takes place in the same fictional DC Comics universe as the much more widely known “Batman,” premiered Oct. 6.

The Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the show’s first season are a study in bad television, with a dismal audience score of only 12 percent. Although the critic rating sits at a lukewarm 70 percent, many of those reviewers are simply celebrating a “superhero in step with the times.”

Oh, did I forget to mention that Batwoman is a loud and proud lesbian?

The show certainly doesn’t, and many reviewers said they didn’t like the show’s relentless and blatant pushing of its agenda. Even LGBT supporters said they grew tired of the constant focus.

“It feels like I am having things I already support somehow shoved even further in my face,” a one-star review reads. “While this pestering social justice vibe they give off is a huge annoyance that takes away from what makes Batwoman actually cool, there are other problems too.”

Of course, challenging the status quo is frowned upon in our enlightened times. Thankfully, many in the media were quick to assure the world that “Batwoman” was simply bombing because of toxic trolls.

Forbes insisted the poor ratings were the result of a “review bombing campaign” nefariously targeting the show over its embrace of the LGBT community.

Are you watching "Batwoman"?

The evidence used to support this claim — that most of those reviewing the show are men — is shockingly sexist.

Pride was even more shameless in its defense of “Batwoman,” blaming “conservatives and straight white men” for the show’s poor reception.

Unfortunately for the gatekeepers of media, the critic reviews don’t reflect their assumptions of race and sex.

“The whole show is very, very interested in being diverse,” female critic Emily Brookes wrote, “and it’s so obvious it’s cringe-worthy.”

“Batwoman is ultimately painful to watch and a struggle to get through, lacking finesse, emotional depth, and a sense of direction,” wrote Mae Abdulbaki, another critic who just so happens to be a woman.

“Batwoman” isn’t being targeted by straight white men, but a diverse mix of people who are honestly unimpressed with the show.

The media’s attempt to blame an insidious conservative campaign for the show’s shortcomings is about as shameless as it gets. With even LGBT reviewers being turned off by the show’s agenda, it’s starting to look like the media has an agenda of its own.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

