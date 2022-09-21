Viewers Catch 'Ghost Voice' During Broadcast of Queen's Funeral; Many Convinced It's Diana

An eerie whisper during a British television channel’s broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is stoking the paranormal senses of those who heard it, with some likening it to the voice of a ghost.

A muted voice spoke of the queen’s death as ITV aired helicopter footage of the hearse traveling to West London on Monday.

“The death is irreversible and the fact that she’s traveling …” a mystery woman said.

What was just whispered on ITV just then? “The death is irreversible the fact that she’s travelling…” pic.twitter.com/1pFiqPTqe0 — Rich J (@richyj1504) September 19, 2022

Some funeral viewers were quick to attribute the mysterious remark to Princess Diana.

Diana is that you??? — Max Aghaeipour (@MaxAghaeipour) September 19, 2022

Diana was the first wife of the new monarch, King Charles III. The queen had a complicated relationship with Diana, who ultimately divorced Prince Charles before her untimely demise in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

The utterance fueled some conspiratorial thinking that went well beyond the mere paranormal.

I am now also obsessed with this! I’ve listened to it about 20 times. It’s like an accidentally transmitted conversation about how, contrary to popular belief, death among the aristocracy actually *is* reversible. But for reasons unknown, not this time. — Moog (@a_toots) September 19, 2022

However, some who heard the words were more level-headed about the whispering.

Makes me laugh when people desperately want it to be a supernatural event instead of looking at the obvious. It’s someone whispering in the studio with a mic left on or near to another mic. Get a grip people! Ghosts don’t exist and if they did they wouldn’t be whispering on ITV. — Micky D (@firebobby1971) September 20, 2022

At least one viewer identified the mystery voice as a grief counselor who spoke about the queen’s death later in the broadcast — seemingly unaware that she was on a live microphone at the time.

I heard it live, it was the grief counsellor who went on to say death is irreversible after when they went back onto air. — daniel payne (@danielp79106877) September 19, 2022

Another viewer questioned the appearance of a loose mic in a broadcast that they described as tight from a technical perspective.

The oddest thing about this is that the UK media has been so very careful about every word — Damian (@DamianUFOfeed) September 19, 2022

During her time as a member of the royal family, Diana attained a public following and admiration that was arguably only surpassed by the queen herself.

The legacy of the Princess of Wales lives on — including in the imaginations of some of the royal family’s followers.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.