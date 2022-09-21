Parler Share
Viewers Catch 'Ghost Voice' During Broadcast of Queen's Funeral; Many Convinced It's Diana

 By Richard Moorhead  September 21, 2022 at 2:14pm
An eerie whisper during a British television channel’s broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is stoking the paranormal senses of those who heard it, with some likening it to the voice of a ghost.

A muted voice spoke of the queen’s death as ITV aired helicopter footage of the hearse traveling to West London on Monday.

“The death is irreversible and the fact that she’s traveling …” a mystery woman said.

Some funeral viewers were quick to attribute the mysterious remark to Princess Diana.

Diana was the first wife of the new monarch, King Charles III. The queen had a complicated relationship with Diana, who ultimately divorced Prince Charles before her untimely demise in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

The utterance fueled some conspiratorial thinking that went well beyond the mere paranormal.

However, some who heard the words were more level-headed about the whispering.

At least one viewer identified the mystery voice as a grief counselor who spoke about the queen’s death later in the broadcast — seemingly unaware that she was on a live microphone at the time.

Another viewer questioned the appearance of a loose mic in a broadcast that they described as tight from a technical perspective.

During her time as a member of the royal family, Diana attained a public following and admiration that was arguably only surpassed by the queen herself.

The legacy of the Princess of Wales lives on — including in the imaginations of some of the royal family’s followers.

