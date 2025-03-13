Viewers Catch Gross Sight in Meghan Markle's Fridge, Proves She's Either a Phony or Super Unsanitary

Yes, we can all agree that lying is bad, but there is something to be said about truly good liars.

Namely, if you’re a good liar (i.e. able to keep all of your strands of lies untangled), you’re actually probably pretty dang sharp.

With all due respect, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is apparently not that smart.

(Though, many of her most vocal critics probably already think that.)

The oft-ridiculed British royal came under fire anew due to her latest Netflix venture, “With Love, Meghan,” a serialized look at her life that mostly just comes off as her hobnobbing with her socialite pals.

The actual purpose of the show, obviously, is to cast Meghan in the most friendly, relatable light possible.

“Look, she’s just like you! She loves talking gossip with her friends while she — or her team — whips up something delicious from her fridge!”

Uh… about that fridge. You might want to avoid whatever comes out of it.

As Yahoo pointed out, eagle-eyed viewers noticed in the third episode of an eight-part series that Meghan had a peculiar way of minimizing salmonella risk in her dishes, namely by not minimizing it at all.

Viewers were left grossed out in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment when Meghan opened her fridge to reveal uncovered raw chicken drumsticks sitting haphazardly in her fridge, right next to some vegetables.

Seriously:

It should go without saying that if you know anything about basic food preparation, you know all about the risks of cross-contamination, particularly with raw meats.

Even the most neophyte chef knows that raw meats should really be on their own in a fridge — or at least properly covered.

Meghan clearly didn’t believe in either maxim, calling into question just how much of this “slice of her life” was actually hers.

There are really only two possible explanations for this debacle, and neither casts Meghan in a particularly favorable light.

First, there is the possibility that Meghan is just dumb. Apologies if that’s harsh, but that’s the only way to explain a grown woman who thinks that raw chicken can be left unsecured in a fridge.

It’s disgusting and the sort of stuff that ages celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in dog years, but it is technically one explanation for the raw chicken.

The other possibility is that this entire show is manicured by underlings, and that Meghan is simply “acting on set,” so to speak. It would be the height of phoniness, which does her tattered reputation little good.

So which is it? Is Meghan an unbelievable phony or is she a blathering idiot?

Her raw chicken debacle would suggest, “Yes.”

