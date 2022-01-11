Share
Sports
News

Viewers Noticed a Problem with the Hats Georgia Players Were Given After National Championship Win

 By Jack Davis  January 11, 2022 at 9:03am
Share

“A” is for Georgia?

That seemed to be the case Monday night as some University of Georgia players celebrated their victory in the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis by wearing hats proclaiming the NCAA’s top team was the University of Alabama.

Among them was Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was photographed wearing the wrong headgear.

“Everyone watching was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” WSMV-TV’s Lindsey Nance said in commenting on the mix-up.

Trending:
Fox News Announces New Permanent Role for Jeanine Pirro

Between the on-field celebration and the postgame news conference, Dean had managed to switch his headgear, according to DawgNation.

“I have the right hat on now,” he said.

Related:
Mother of US Marine Makes Her Way Onto ESPN, Gets in an Epic Message Before Anyone Can Censor Her

Dean had four tackles in the third-ranked Bulldogs’ impressive 33-18 win over the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

The junior leaves behind quite the impressive legacy at Georgia if he declares for the 2022 NFL draft. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker this season.

The victory gave Georgia its first national title since 1980, when Herschel Walker was its star running back.

Although Alabama capitalized on a fumble by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett to take an 18-13 lead, the Crimson Tide would not score again.

With eight minutes left to go, Adonai Mitchell caught a touchdown pass from Bennett. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers scored on a pass from Bennett on Georgia’s next possession, giving the Bulldogs a 26-18 lead.

Georgia’s defense capped the night as Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and ran it back for a touchdown, setting up the final score of 33-18.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Iconic 'Be My Baby' Singer Dies of Cancer at 78
Breaking: 2 Major Heartland US Cities Unveil Plans for Sweeping Vaccine Mandates
Prince Andrew's Legal Troubles Deepen After Judge Rules Against His Attempt to Block Accuser
CNN Producer Hit With New Lawsuit Over Alleged Sex Trafficking of 9-Year-Old 'Jane Doe'
Top House Democrat Says Lawmakers Who Don't Wear Masks Should Be Placed in 'Isolation Boxes'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!