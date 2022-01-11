“A” is for Georgia?

That seemed to be the case Monday night as some University of Georgia players celebrated their victory in the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis by wearing hats proclaiming the NCAA’s top team was the University of Alabama.

Among them was Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was photographed wearing the wrong headgear.

“Everyone watching was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” WSMV-TV’s Lindsey Nance said in commenting on the mix-up.

Georgia players celebrate the #NationalChampionship in an Alabama hat? 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🏈 pic.twitter.com/WqVcL72pma — Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) January 11, 2022

THEY GAVE OUT THE WRONG HATS 🤭 pic.twitter.com/T19MQupEIG — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 11, 2022

Nakobe Dean wearing the wrong hat after Georgia won the #NationalChampionship 🤣 (h/t @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/e5LipUGkq4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2022

Between the on-field celebration and the postgame news conference, Dean had managed to switch his headgear, according to DawgNation.

“I have the right hat on now,” he said.

Nakobe Dean laughs and points at his hat during the post-game presser: “I have the right hat on now!” pic.twitter.com/I6Y13BlPdv — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022

Dean had four tackles in the third-ranked Bulldogs’ impressive 33-18 win over the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

The junior leaves behind quite the impressive legacy at Georgia if he declares for the 2022 NFL draft. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker this season.

The victory gave Georgia its first national title since 1980, when Herschel Walker was its star running back.

Although Alabama capitalized on a fumble by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett to take an 18-13 lead, the Crimson Tide would not score again.

With eight minutes left to go, Adonai Mitchell caught a touchdown pass from Bennett. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers scored on a pass from Bennett on Georgia’s next possession, giving the Bulldogs a 26-18 lead.

Georgia’s defense capped the night as Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and ran it back for a touchdown, setting up the final score of 33-18.

