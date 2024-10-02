Share
Commentary
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the vice presidential debate against Sen. J.D. Vance in New York City on Tuesday.
Commentary
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the vice presidential debate against Sen. J.D. Vance in New York City on Tuesday. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Viewers Rip Tim Walz After His Gaffe About Being 'Friends with School Shooters' - 'Not Ready for Primetime'

 By Samantha Chang  October 2, 2024 at 7:37am
Share

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was savaged on social media for committing a gaffe so devastating that it’s sure to go down in the annals of vice presidential debate history.

The brouhaha erupted Tuesday during Walz‘s abysmal debate performance in New York against Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

After the self-proclaimed hunter was asked why he changed his stance on gun control, Walz said, “I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

The doddering Democrat ostensibly meant that he became friendly with the parents of children who were victimized in school shootings, but the damage was done.


Countless viewers roasted Vice President Kamala Harris‘ blundering running mate.

“He didn’t even get fact-checked,” billionaire X owner Elon Musk joked.

Did J.D. Vance win the debate?

“That was perhaps the greatest presidential or vice presidential debate flop in living memory,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah told Tucker Carlson.

“Yikes! Not ready for primetime,” remarked Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the Trump campaign.

Related:
CNN Drops Bomb on Tim Walz, Releases Blistering Segment Over Big Scandals in His Own State

Public safety activist Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was murdered in the 2018 shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, slammed Walz’s remark as “disqualifying.”

“My daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters,” Pollack wrote on X.

Even if you exclude his self-immolating soundbite, Walz struggled throughout the debate. He was optically and verbally insipid and weak.

While most Americans don’t decide their votes based on vice presidential debates, it’s clear that Walz’s atrocious performance did not win over any new voters.

With the political theater of the VP debate out of the way, it’s time for Americans to focus on the real issues, which is to secure our besieged borders and restore our flailing economy.

The only option is to re-elect former President Donald Trump and send him back to the White House.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




UFC Star Gives CNN Host Cold Hard Truth About Why People Like Trump, and Why Kamala Harris Will Lose
Viewers Rip Tim Walz After His Gaffe About Being 'Friends with School Shooters' - 'Not Ready for Primetime'
Kamala Harris Mocked Over Big Problem with Photo of Her Purportedly Working on Helene Response
Walz Mucks Up Big Football Game, Then Makes Things Worse with Comment About His State's Rival
Watch: Trump Helps Mom Pay for Her Groceries While at Store, Leaves Crowd Impressed in Heartfelt Scene
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation