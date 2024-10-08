Viewers Spot Telling Difference in How NFL Broadcasters Handle Elon Musk and Taylor Swift

The establishment media tries to rig elections in broad daylight, so why not extend that chicanery to prime-time NFL broadcasts?

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, appeared at the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, though anyone who watched on TV would not have known of Musk’s attendance, for NBC, which broadcast the game, did not show him.

Naturally, a number of X users noted the omission and then contrasted NBC’s blackout of Musk with the shameless coverage the NFL and its broadcast partners have given to pop megastar Taylor Swift, who regularly attends Kansas City Chiefs games and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

This week, in fact, viewers had cause to observe the contrast, for the Chiefs appeared on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Sure enough, ESPN cameras devoted plenty of attention to Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, NBC viewers who endured the Steelers’ excruciating 20-17 loss to the Cowboys saw nothing of Musk.

On Saturday, the X owner made a dramatic appearance at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, site of the first assassination attempt against the former president on July 13. Musk spoke to the enormous crowd while sporting a black “Make America Great Again” ball cap, aka “Dark MAGA.”

Evidently, the X owner decided to remain in the area and take in the Steelers-Cowboys game the next night.

Then, during the game, images and clips of Musk at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium began to appear on X. One such image showed him wearing the same “Dark MAGA” hat.

Elon Musk is in Pittsburgh for the

Sunday Night Football game between

the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. Elon, who is wearing his “Dark MAGA” Hat, has not ONCE been shown on NBC’s broadcast tonight – the richest man in the world. Yet when Kamala Harris Supporting Taylor Swift… pic.twitter.com/syNTqqBcYj — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) October 7, 2024

Here is a clip of Musk waving the “Terrible Towel,” a staple of Steelers fandom since the 1970s:

Terrible Towels out in Pittsburgh for the Steelers pic.twitter.com/HH5luaUKLW — America (@america) October 7, 2024

As of Tuesday morning, the clip above had over 100 million views on X.

In other words, people have noticed the way NBC ignored Musk.

Meanwhile, former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown — another Trump supporter — helped amplify criticism of NBC’s censorship.

“NBC choose not to show @elonmusk at the Cowboys vs Steelers game. Another reason to get out in Vote. Media censoring is real and will only get worse unless change,” Brown posted on Monday morning.

NBC choose not to show @elonmusk at the Cowboys vs Steelers game Another reason to get out in Vote Media censoring is real and will only get worse unless change #CTESPN — AB (@AB84) October 7, 2024

“Do you believe NBC deliberately avoided showing him?” one X user asked.

Elon Musk attended the Steelers vs Cowboys Sunday Night Football game last night but NBC never showed him on their broadcast. Meanwhile Taylor Swift is shown at nauseum. Do you believe NBC deliberately avoided showing him? pic.twitter.com/r2MEAIjq32 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) October 7, 2024

Of course, no honest person could deny the censorship, particularly in light of how the same network treated Swift.

Prior to the Chiefs’ 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the “Sunday Night Football on NBC” account on X showed a seven-second clip of Swift arriving at the game in Kansas City.

A nauseating post accompanied the clip: “The queen of #ChiefsKingdom has arrived at Arrowhead.”

The queen of #ChiefsKingdom has arrived at Arrowhead. ❤️💛 (🎥 @landonian87) pic.twitter.com/xPsoFqrI2r — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 8, 2024

Remarkably, NBC did not even broadcast the Chiefs-Saints game. That privilege belonged to ESPN, owned by the establishment outlet ABC, a subsidiary of woke Disney.

True to form, ESPN cameras found Swift watching the game from her luxury box.

“Us ‘conspiracy theorists’ can’t quite figure out why they would be sure to show Taylor Swift repeatedly on a national sports broadcast, but not Elon Musk?” one X user wrote.

I wouldn’t mind, but during SNF NBC refused to show the richest man in the world attending the game in Pittsburgh. Us “conspiracy theorists” can’t quite figure out why they would be sure to show Taylor Swift repeatedly on a national sports broadcast, but not Elon Musk? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/8WiTcwAgxG — Derek Wilson (@CaptTailwind) October 8, 2024

Notwithstanding some rare moments of journalistic integrity, the establishment media as a whole has largely run Harris’s campaign for her.

Thus, NBC’s breathless announcement of Swift’s arrival in Kansas City for Monday’s game on ESPN — one night after ignoring Musk during its own broadcast of Steelers-Cowboys — amounts to nothing new.

The novelty here, thanks to Musk’s purchase of X, is that fans can document the censorship in real time.

Then, as Brown said, they can vote to defy it.

