'The View's' Ana Navarro Forced to Retract Ridiculous Claim About Jan. 6: 'I Misspoke'

Liberal commentator Ana Navarro has been forced to issue a humiliating retraction.

Navarro, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” falsely claimed during Monday’s episode of the show that Republican Rep. Troy Nehls had held a gun to some of the individuals involved in the Capitol incursion.

Her comments came after NBC News obtained footage of Nehls confronting protesters as they attempted to enter the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Daily Caller.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

NEW: Dramatic new Jan. 6 video shows two GOP representatives speaking with Capitol rioters through the broken windows of the House chamber doors as officers point weapons at the mob attempting to breach the floor. This evidence was released in response to a request by @NBCNews. pic.twitter.com/ZL5kgGlFzi — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 6, 2024

“That’s in the well of the House. That’s a Republican congressman holding a gun to the insurrectionists who were about to break in, who were coming for them,” Navarro said at the beginning of her rant.

“How those Republicans can then go and endorse and support and campaign for Donald Trump, who was the cause for that insurrection, who incited it and promoted it?”

Navarro even went on to question how Republicans can “live with themselves.”

“How they can pretend it was tourists touring the Capitol? How they can go around … calling them hostages?” she continued. “How dare he play with that word! How dare they try to whitewash history!”



Later in the show, Navarro owned up to her mistake.

“I misspoke,” she admitted.

“I said that a Republican congressman had been holding the gun. Actually, we don’t know if it was a Secret Service [agent] or a police officer. … The two Republican congressmen were behind the guy — the law enforcement officer — holding the gun.”



Nehls later responded to Navarro’s comments on X and warned about potential legal action.

“Today, the dishonest View said I was holding a gun on January 6th,” the Texas congressman wrote. “This is a false statement and made with RECKLESS disregard for the truth. I look forward to a public apology from Ms. Navarro and speaking with their attorneys.”

Today, the dishonest View said I was holding a gun on January 6th. This is a false statement and made with RECKLESS disregard for the truth. I look forward to a public apology from Ms. Navarro and speaking with their attorneys.@TheView @ananavarro — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 8, 2024

It was not the first time Navarro has risked getting ABC in hot water.

Last month, former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain threatened legal action against the network after Navarro implied that McCain had used her family name to “influence-peddle” in Washington.

McCain condemned the on-air comments as “absurd, defamatory and slanderous.”

