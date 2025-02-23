The Most Vile, Degenerate Reality Show Ever Created Is Finally Cancelled

For those of you who didn’t watch it, one of the gags on NBC’s “30 Rock” were fake shows created by amoral network exec Jack Donaghy, played by Alec Baldwin, that were so outlandish that you couldn’t help to laugh at how preposterously inane and crass they were.

One of them — which lent its title to an episode of the series — was a reality show called “MILF Island.” The tagline for the fictional reality show pretty much said it all: “25 Super-Hot Moms, 50 eighth grade boys, no rules.”

What’s amazing is that somebody in TV probably saw this, thought it was a good idea but realized the premise, as pitched, constituted statutory rape, and decided to find a way to make it happen but with legal creepiness.

Enter “MILF Manor,” which began airing in the United States on TLC (which, hilariously, used to stand for “The Learning Channel”).

If you don’t don’t know what the acronym MILF means, I can’t really help you other than to say that it dates back to the “American Pie” movies and involves a putatively attractive older woman who also happens to have birthed a child.

The show involves single 40- to 60-year-old moms who travel to an island for a chance to find amorous enchantment with younger men — only to discover that the younger men are actually their own Gen Z sons.

They don’t shack up with them (again, incest also being illegal), but the whole premise is so beyond retch-inducingly sleazy that if it continued to air unabated and TLC corporate headquarters wasn’t struck down with fire and brimstone, you really felt God might owe Sodom and/or Gomorrah an apology.

Happily, the Deity can keep the rain of flames in reserve, since the show has been canceled after complaints from both viewers and critics, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. (One of the milder remarks was that the show was “the sickest in TV history.”)

An insider who spoke to another U.K. tabloid, The U.K. Sun, tried to put a happy face on the sub-debauchery: “‘MILF Manor’ got everyone talking across both series with its draw-dropping scenes,” they said. “It’s a shock factor format that wouldn’t be made in the U.K. with British contestants and did raise eyebrows with critics.

“While fans wanted a third series, it wasn’t filmed last year, and there are no plans right now for it,” they added. “It could return in the future, but for now the manor has been closed.”

Oh, by the way, we Americans, or anyone else with a functioning moral compass, didn’t much like the “shock factor format,” either — so don’t try to pin it on us, Brits:

WARNING: The following video contains suggestive content and language that may offend some readers.

I just watched this vid about a show called MILF Manor on TLC

Where sets of moms and their sons are trying to date one another

Episode 1 had blindfolded moms feeling the dudes to guess which is their sons

I need to leave the earth https://t.co/vXfGwl62yQ — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 2, 2023

This is where we are, MILF Manor, a show about old garden tools looking to date their friends sons. Disgusting. https://t.co/UpbjEfg3pH — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) January 16, 2023

these ppl on milf manor are just sick man lmao 😭😭🤣 — brady (@bradyDMDL) March 3, 2023

However, where the show really jumped the perversion shark involved two massage scenes. In one the shirtless Gen Z’ers while blindfolded had to massage their blindfolded and nearly naked mothers, with the mothers rating who gave the best massage. In the second, blindfolded mothers had to touch the (again) shirtless younger males and guess which one was their son in the shortest amount of time.

The winner got — well, let’s face it, there were no winners, but whoever managed to complete the competition quickest got points or immunity or a free venereal disease test or whatever they awarded by the rubric of the reality show “contest.”

We’re not going to show you the posts because it includes video of the scene, which is too vomit-inducing to believe it ever got onto TV, but sample posts on X included one which summed it up perfectly: “MILF MANOR IS THE DARKEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN ON TELEVISION OH MY EFFING GOD.” (Note: following the provided link will send you to an X post with a video of the scene, which may be offensive to some readers.)

Unfortunately, I get the feeling the people at Warner Bros. Discovery, who created “MILF Manor,” might just take that as a challenge.

Other comments:

“How is this allowed to exceed viewing standards and still get aired? What on earth do people think we want to watch?”

“Sick, just sick! But that’s what passes for entertainment these days. What a sad, sick, world we live in. What kind of person came up with that idea? It should never have been allowed on screen.”

“This is vile, how low do these reality shows have to sink! Thank goodness it’s been axed.”

“Ok… that is Sick. How in the world did it get this far?”

Whatever the case, the judgment is in: People still have some sense of decency, and the most vile show in television history is no more.

Make no mistake about the talk/threats about bringing it back for another series; the shock value has worn off, and now the only people watching are sickos and cultural car-crash rubberneckers.

Perhaps it’s not a sign that we’re in for some sort of reversal of course back to the shores of decency, but we can say this much: “MILF Manor” is no more. For that, at least, we can be grateful.

