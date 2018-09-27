Here Are the Vile Messages Now Being Sent to Grassley and His Staff by Holier-Than-Thou Leftists

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and his staff have received a deluge of threats in recent days, after several women came forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

And the messages are beyond ugly.

The messages, which Grassley’s office shared with The Daily Caller News Foundation, track with a stream of threats and violence directed toward Kavanaugh, his accusers and Republican lawmakers.

“I hope you get raped so you can understand what that woman is going through,” one caller told a Grassley staffer.

“I just wanted to call and tell you that you are a piece of s**t and Senator Grassley is a f***ing piece of s**t and he can’t die from a heart attack soon enough,” said another.

“You’re a disgusting excuse for a human being, and I don’t know how you can live with yourself,” a third caller said.

“I hope you never have children because they’ll be just as worthless as you are.”

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, the nominee’s wife, received several threats at her work email address.

The U.S. Marshals Service is pursuing the matter, and confirmed an uptick in threats to the judge’s family after Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation appeared in The Washington Post.

In her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford told the committee that she and her family have also been deeply compromised by violent rhetoric.

“My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats,” she told the committee.

“I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable.

“These messages, while far fewer than the expressions of support, have been terrifying to receive and have rocked me to my core.”

She went on to explain that her personal information, including her home address, has appeared on the internet, and that her family has been moving under guard between various secure locations.

After Ford and Kavanaugh appeared on Thursday, a vote to forward the nomination to the Senate could come as soon as Friday.

