Vince Vaughn Opens Up About Handshake with Donald Trump That Sparked Outrage

By Sarah Hohn
Published November 26, 2020 at 12:53am
American actor Vince Vaughn has recently opened up about the scrutiny he received for being seen with President Donald Trump in a private suite during the college football national championship game in January.

Vaughn, a self-described libertarian, was pictured talking with Trump and first lady Melania Trump, prompting widespread social media backlash among past co-stars and other pop culture icons.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Vaughn was disappointed to see the outpouring of negativity and anger directed toward him on social media over the simple act of interacting with the president.

The “Old School” star was quick to point out that he has been friendly with other politicians across the aisle. He mentioned having also greeted James Carville, a Democratic strategist, at the same game.

“In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” Vaughn told the outlet.

“It was the only time I’ve ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable,” Vaughn later said in reference to greeting Trump. “I didn’t get into policies. I think people are more charged than ever about these things, but I don’t think people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it.”

The actor went on to say his upbringing had led him to believe that Americans have a right to disagree with one another politically, yet remain civil in light of such disagreements.

Is Vaughn right about respecting others with different beliefs?

“I was raised with the idea that you could have different likes and beliefs and you should respect and defend that in other people, not shout it down. The people you disagree with the most, you should stand up for their right to do that,” he said.

Many on social media were quick to assume Vaughn was a Trump supporter. However, the actor has said there has been only one candidate he has ever actually supported.

“The only candidate I ever supported is Ron Paul. I don’t have a party that I support or endorse,” the actor said, explaining the difficulty of finding a candidate that is ideologically consistent.

“For me, sometimes it’s difficult to find a candidate that you feel is philosophically consistent and not just going along with whoever is funding their particular party.”

He went on to describe the practice of “canceling” others over differing political beliefs as far too common.

Vaughn is not the only celebrity to face backlash for having interacted with or supporting the president.

Kirstie Alley, Dean Cain, Jon Voight, James Woods, Kristy Swanson, rapper Lil Wayne and many others have faced criticism for their support of Trump.

In March, actress Alley faced severe backlash for tweeting about her gratefulness for the president’s leadership.

“Dear Mr. President, wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,” Alley wrote.

“You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

Fellow Hollywood stars were quick to ridicule Alley for her tweet.

“Are you out of your mind?” comedian John Melendez tweeted in response.

Standing her ground, Alley decided not to argue with him.

“BLAh blAh blAh,” Alley responded.

Sarah Hohn
Sarah Hohn is an editorial intern for The Western Journal. She is a current junior at Grand Canyon University majoring in government with an emphasis in legal studies. She possess a certificate in criminal law.
