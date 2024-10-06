Share
In a recent interview, NBA star LeBron James, left, complimented WNBA star rookie Caitlin Clark, but he somehow made his praise all about himself. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images ; Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images)

Vintage LeBron: Boastful NBA Star Makes a Caitlin Clark Compliment All About Himself

 By Bryan Chai  October 6, 2024 at 7:00am
Considering the laundry list of historic NBA accomplishments under his belt, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James still faces plenty of criticism.

From whining to referees about missed calls, to treating fans poorly, to fostering a reputation for himself as a “coachkiller,” James’ critics often have no shortage of things to point to when condemning the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

And that assessment is completely ignoring James’ off-the-court political takes.

One particular criticism that has dogged James since he was a standout high school phenom in Ohio? James is a bit of a narcissist.

The root of those accusations stems from things like James christening himself “King James” and “The Chosen One” as basketball nicknames.

(As is the case in real life, nicknames are better accepted when bestowed upon you, not self-anointed.)

Those criticisms were dredged up anew after James gave an interview with Esquire magazine that was published Sept. 26.

The wide-ranging interview covered a number of topics, including James’ partnership with famed cognac maker Hennessy, the forthcoming NBA season and James’ fashion sense.

The interview also broached the supernova stardom of WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark.

The precocious Indiana Fever star was just recently eliminated from the WNBA playoffs (battle scars and all), but James had nothing but complimentary things to say about her … and himself.

“One thing I like about your social-media presence is that you come across as a real sports fan, like a regular guy in a lot of ways,” Esquire’s Brian O’Keefe told James. “I’ve seen you tweeting in appreciation of Caitlin Clark.

“What’s your take on her rookie season and watching the WNBA this year?”

James responded, but it didn’t take long for him to pivot the answer back to glorifying his own career.

“I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump, don’t believe you’re ready for the big leagues, and just don’t think that you belong,” James answered.

“And I remember that when I came into the league at 18 years old, how many people doubted me and hoped and prayed that I’d fail,” James said, comparing Clark’s critics to his own.

Note that James again pivoted from “because” to “I” as he continued to discuss Clark.

“And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent,” James said. “She’s a transcendent player.”

Even then, James wanted to make sure to point out that he knew Clark was going to be great.

“And obviously we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues,” James said. “And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch.”

