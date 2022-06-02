Five people were wounded when gunfire rang out during a Racine, Wisconsin, funeral on Thursday.

The funeral was for Da’Shontay L. King Sr., who was killed May 20 after a confrontation with Racine police, according to WTMJ-TV.

“We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere,” King’s sister, Natasha Mullen said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“I was just trying to bury my brother and almost lost my life doing so,” Mullen said.

BREAKING: At least five people were shot during a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin, as loved ones paid their final respects to a 37-year-old man. #wileg https://t.co/0yO1AQSuwv — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 2, 2022

The Racine Journal-Times said witnesses reported hearing between 20 and 30 shots. The shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m.







A worker at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory said multiple members of King’s family were wounded, but no funeral home employees were hit.

Nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital was put on lockdown. WTMJ reported that shots hit nearby playground equipment.

Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident. Thank you!! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated. We will update you when more details become available. Thank you! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

“When I heard it’s a funeral, I’m thinking, Lord you can’t even go to a funeral anymore. They’re shooting from 120 yards away. Complete disregard,” said a nearby resident WTMJ identified only as Kevin.

Tre Brantley, who was playing basketball in the park, said he and his brother hid in his car, according to the Journal-Times.

“This has got to stop,” Brantley said of gun violence.

The Journal-Times found a similar level of disgust and anger at a hospital where the victims were taken.

“I can’t even go to a funeral,” it quoted a woman whose name was not used as saying. She told the station her daughter had been wounded.

“You can’t even bury your loved ones,” another woman whose name was not used was quoted as saying.

As of Thursday evening, police did not say whether they had any suspects and that the investigation was ongoing

Initial reports indicate multiple people were shot this afternoon at a cemetery during a funeral in Racine. We’ve confirmed so far 20-30 shots fired and multiple agencies, including ambulances, responding to Graceland Cemetery. https://t.co/itnvSaeqTD — Adam Rogan (@could_be_rogan) June 2, 2022

King had been shot by police after a traffic stop. Police said King emerged from his vehicle holding a gun and did not drop his weapon when commanded to do so. An officer opened fire, killing King.

