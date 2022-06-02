Share
Violence Breaks Out at Funeral of Man Killed in Confrontation with Police; Multiple People Shot

 By Jack Davis  June 2, 2022 at 4:35pm
Five people were wounded when gunfire rang out during a Racine, Wisconsin, funeral on Thursday.

The funeral was for Da’Shontay L. King Sr., who was killed May 20 after a confrontation with Racine police, according to WTMJ-TV.

“We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere,” King’s sister, Natasha Mullen said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“I was just trying to bury my brother and almost lost my life doing so,” Mullen said.

The Racine Journal-Times said witnesses reported hearing between 20 and 30 shots. The shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m.



A worker at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory said multiple members of King’s family were wounded, but no funeral home employees were hit.

Nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital was put on lockdown. WTMJ reported that shots hit nearby playground equipment.

“When I heard it’s a funeral, I’m thinking, Lord you can’t even go to a funeral anymore. They’re shooting from 120 yards away. Complete disregard,” said a nearby resident WTMJ identified only as Kevin.

Tre Brantley, who was playing basketball in the park, said he and his brother hid in his car, according to the Journal-Times.

“This has got to stop,” Brantley said of gun violence.

The Journal-Times found a similar level of disgust and anger at a hospital where the victims were taken.

“I can’t even go to a funeral,” it quoted a woman whose name was not used as saying. She told the station her daughter had been wounded.

“You can’t even bury your loved ones,” another woman whose name was not used was quoted as saying.

As of Thursday evening, police did not say whether they had any suspects and that the investigation was ongoing

King had been shot by police after a traffic stop. Police said King emerged from his vehicle holding a gun and did not drop his weapon when commanded to do so. An officer opened fire, killing King.

Conversation