As Violence Surges Under Biden, Psaki Says Trump Didn't Do Anything Constructive for Middle East Peace

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized the Trump administration’s efforts in the Middle East during a press gaggle Tuesday.

A reporter asked her if the White House should reconsider the basis of the Abraham Accords to factor in the interests of the Palestinians, as it was a peace deal between Israel and four Arab nations.

“Is there some idea that it might be time to rethink the thinking behind the Abraham Accords, which basically — if like — if you sort of open them up, what they really seem to say is that, you know, ‘Forget the Palestinians; they’re not a problem. We’re just going to move on.’ And this clearly seems to have shown that that’s not true. Right?” the reporter asked, according to a White House transcript of the media briefing.

“Well, again, I would say that we are not following the same tactics of the prior administration. We — the president has reinstated humanitarian assistance and security assistance to the Palestinians,” Psaki responded.

“Aside from putting forward a peace proposal that was dead on arrival, we don’t think they did anything constructive, really, to bring an end to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East,” she added. “So, obviously, we’re dealing with a conflict that is happening as we speak. Right? It is happening on the ground. People’s lives are being lost. There’s ongoing violence. We’re going to work to resolve that.”

She then made it clear that the United States will continue to keep a strong alliance with Israel, while also providing aid to the Palestinians.

“But our view continues to be that providing that humanitarian and security assistance to the Palestinians while still maintaining our longstanding security relationship with Israel is in the interest of the United States, and a two-state solution — which both parties would have to get together to agree on — is the only way to have a long-term outcome that’s peaceful and lasting.”

One of the previous administration’s most overlooked accomplishments had to do with brokering peace agreements in the Middle East.

The Abraham Accords were monumental for Israel, and that is something that cannot be easily dismissed by the Biden team.

It is also rich of them to even make a comment like that considering that the United States has taken a relatively hands-off approach in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Biden’s definition of being an advocate for peace is making a weak call for a ceasefire between the two entities, mostly to appease his own party that is heavily divided on the issue.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the far-left wing of the party have consistently expressed support for Palestine.

“This is happening with the support of the United States. I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire. If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?” the congresswoman tweeted Saturday regarding an Israeli air strike which hit Western media offices and Hamas intelligence.

This is happening with the support of the United States. I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire. If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights? https://t.co/bXY99O3Wqp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

The devastation in Gaza is unconscionable. We must urge an immediate ceasefire. The killing of Palestinians and Israelis must end. We must also take a hard look at nearly $4 billion a year in military aid to Israel. It is illegal for U.S. aid to support human rights violations. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 16, 2021

Besides, what difference does it make now that Trump is out of office?

The White House keeps trying to play the “at least we aren’t Trump” card, which will only work for so long.

Biden and his administration need to start carving their own path that goes beyond living in the last White House’s shadow, which they apparently think will be the best method to win re-election.

