Violent Attack on Female Judge by 3-Time Felon Captured on Video

A Las Vegas courtroom became the scene of a shocking brawl after a criminal attacked the judge when she refused to grant him probation.

According to KTNV-TV, Judge Mary Kay Holthus of Clark County District Court was mid-sentencing Wednesday when she was violently attacked by three-time convicted felon Deobra Delone Redden.

Video footage of the incident showed Redden flying across the bench and brutally attacking the judge.

The 30-year-old man punched her and yelled expletives at her before security officers constrained him.

WARNING: The following videos contain violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

A shocking moment in Clark County District Court that was caught on camera. Our @JhovaniNews breaks down what happened. READ MORE: https://t.co/kISySG6G3G pic.twitter.com/UIVAWR2OT2 — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) January 4, 2024

The attack took place as Redden was being sentenced on charges of aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm.

KVVU-TV in Las Vegas said the incident occurred after his attorney asked for probation for Redden, and the judge responded, “I think it’s time he got a taste of something else.”

Holthus suffered injuries in the attack and was being monitored, KNTV reported.

Meanwhile, a marshal who helped constrain Redden was also hurt during the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

In a statement to KNTV, the Las Vegas District Court said, “We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant.”

“The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms,” it said. “We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees.”

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office also sent its best wishes to those injured in the attack.

“Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today,” it wrote on X.

“Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable. We wish you both a swift recovery.”

Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today. Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable. We wish you both a swift recovery. — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) January 4, 2024

Redden had entered a guilty plea on the assault charges.

According to KVVU, he is facing additional charges for Wednesday’s incident: one count of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of battery on a protected person, and one additional count of battery.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Redden has a 12-year criminal history that includes felony convictions for attempted theft, battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence.

