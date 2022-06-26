Share
News

Violent Pro-Abortion Protester Finds Himself with an Attempted Murder Charge After Turning Homemade Device on a Police Officer

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2022 at 8:46am
Share

A pro-abortion demonstrator has been charged with attempted murder after a Los Angeles protest turned violent against Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Michael Ortiz, 30, attacked an officer Friday night with what police called a “makeshift flamethrower,” according to KTLA-TV.

The officer required hospitalization for burns, the station reported; Ortiz was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot

Police said that as the protests went on, they shifted from peaceful to violent.

Protesters threw bottles, rocks, and fireworks at police.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore denounced the violence.

“I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today. Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their 1st Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals,” Moore said in a news release published to Twitter late Friday.

Moore said the policy of his department for protesters who turn their rage on police  or commit a crime will Beto  “vigorously pursue prosecution,” according to KTLA.

Ortiz’ bail was set at $1 million. He was still behind bars Saturday, KTLA reported.

Related:
Warren Demands Biden Exploit Loophole That Would Allow Abortions in Banned States


Police noted that a woman identified as Juliana Bernado, 23, was arrested after allegedly trying to grab an officer’s baton, according to KTLA

Police said that a 40mm “less lethal round” was used to subdue Bernardo.

Do you expect a summer of violence over the Supreme Court decision?

She was jailed and faces possible charges of resisting arrest.

The protest was part of a series of violent pro-abortion protests around the country that followed the Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the 1973 decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States and returned the issue to the control of state legislatures.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Putin 'Scraping the Barrel' as He Drags Shockingly Obese General Out of Retirement to Replace Dead, Injured Top Brass: Report
Ghislaine Maxwell Now Living Under Brutal New Conditions, Strict Rules Mean Even Toilet Paper Comes with a Humiliating Requirement
Athlete Wins Race 20 Min After Being Assaulted, Coughing up Blood - Becomes Nat'l Champ
Troopers in Middle of Arrest Look Up to Find Out Suspect's Ally Is Now Piloting Heavy Equipment with Them in the Crosshairs
Warren Demands Biden Exploit Loophole That Would Allow Abortions in Banned States
See more...

Conversation