Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez, right, attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez, right, attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Viral: Ben Affleck's Photo During Satantic Grammy Awards Perfectly Captures How We All Felt

 By Peter Partoll  February 7, 2023 at 3:30pm
A viral photo of actor Ben Affleck from Sunday night’s Grammy Awards is perfectly summing up how most ordinary Americans felt about the show.

Sunday night’s Grammys were defined by a controversial performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras of their song “Unholy,” which was a performance that seemed to worship Satan.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes that some viewers will find offensive.

Now, a photo from the event has emerged showing Affleck looking annoyed and disgusted during the show.

Now, it is true that the photo in question was not taken during the Satanic performance that has made headlines, but it does encapsulate how many people are feeling about the show.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Grammys did see a 31 percent increase in viewership from the 2022 awards, but that is still well below the numbers that they were pulling a few years ago.

The reason for this massive drop in viewership is obvious: the entertainment industry has for the most part embraced the woke agenda, and many Americans are feeling alienated or offended by current forms of entertainment.

So, what was the Grammys’ master plan to bring back viewership? They included a performance featuring Satanism, thereby alienating and offending even more Americans.

It is also interesting to note that Affleck is a professing Christian. According to the Christian Post, he came to the faith later in life and currently attends a Methodist Church along with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Thus, it is only natural that he shared in the disgust of other Christians when Smith and Petras engaged in the public worship of Satan in front of a massive nationwide audience.

Affleck’s face seems to be asking the same questions that millions of Americans are asking right now. How did we get to the point where Satanism is accepted and even encouraged by our cultural elites?

Did you watch the Grammys?

The battle that is being waged right now really is a battle for the soul of this nation. We as Christians have a duty to stand up and defend the truth against the claims of evil.

The fact that so few Americans are watching these award shows is a sign that most Americans are tired of permitting evil to have a prominent place in our culture and want a real change.

We need to be willing to preach the Gospel to others, otherwise, Satan will continue to make inroads into our culture.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




