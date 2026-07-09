Viral Clip Proves Jasmine Crockett Still Can't Blame Herself for Senate Primary Loss to Talarico: 'It Was a Racist Race'

Had she won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Texas, Rep. Jasmine Crockett would have been insufferable.

But cheer up, those of you who still want a taste of Crockett-flavored schadenfreude now that she’s out of the running for everything: It turns out that she’s also an insufferable loser, too.

In a clip from last week which is just going viral now, the outgoing Texas firebrand proves that she still hasn’t learned anything and that she believes she isn’t the nominee in the contest to represent the Lone Star State in the upper chamber because “it was a racist race.”

The comments were made at the Essence Festival of Black Culture in New Orleans during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, where she drew a ton of backlash online by saying that “when it comes to answering the question of what America owes black women, the answer is everything.”

CROCKETT: “When it comes to answering the question of what America owes Black women, the answer is everything,” pic.twitter.com/9Wa22P2UZo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2026

That comment had conservatives so dumbstruck that they apparently forgot all about her other comments, specifically why she’s not campaigning with state Rep. James Talarico, who beat her by a 52 percent to 46 percent margin in the primary for U.S. Senate.

In a midterm election year where the wind should be at the Democrats’ back, that makes the Texas race a possible flip for Democrats.

The reason why Crockett said she’s not “standing on a stage with” Talarico is two-fold:

She’s actually helping the white candidate who beat her by helping non-white candidates who are not him in other races. But seriously, racism.

First, the poor explanation to why her non-support in a close race is really support: “I endorsed five candidates in the runoff who all happen to be black men in the state of Texas,” she said. “And every single one of them won, and they’re going on to November, meaning that they will pull out more black people to vote.”

If this is her way of helping Talarico, it doesn’t actually make sense.

She’s not terribly busy at the moment — she’ll be out of a seat next January, and she was always more about the donor clips than actual legislating — and if she can pull out black voters for the Senate race by endorsing and campaigning for five black men for non-Senate seats, she can, by deductive reasoning, pull out black voters for one black man for one Senate seat, too.

But never mind: This is Jasmine Crockett, and she never alights on one reason long enough for you to examine the illogic behind it. She transitioned into her next reason, which is quite logical — at least to Crockett and the cloistered world she inhabits.

“And honestly, some people are just not going to be sold on certain people that are running in the state of Texas,” she said while explaining the math of campaigning for down-ballot candidates to help one up-ballot candidate she conspicuously has not helped. “You see, a lot of haters got a lot of things to say about me and my race and how I ran it, but the reality is, there was a lot of racist — not a lot, it was racist.”

“It was a racist race,” she said. “It is what it is, right? But we live in America, as y’all are celebrating 250, okay? We know what this country is.”

Jasmine Crockett on why she lost the Democrat primary to James talarico: “It was racist. It was a racist race.” #TXsen pic.twitter.com/YOm6USXWfY — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 8, 2026

Crockett lost to a virtually unknown Presbyterian seminarian who said God is nonbinary and excoriated himself for his race privilege by calling racism a virus and saying “white skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go — through our words, our actions and our systems.”

The idea this guy won because a bunch of Klansmen looked at him and said to each other, “Hells yeah, brother, the Democratic Party’s back in our corner now!” is as facile and stupid as every other thing that comes out of Crockett’s mouth.

However, this bears examining, because unlike every other facile and stupid thing that comes out of Jasmine Crockett’s mouth, this is actually one she’s stuck with. And she’s basically stuck with it since election night, when she realized that the numbers that were coming in weren’t what she wanted to be looking at.

The only possible race-based explanation for this is that, in Dallas County, where Crockett’s demographic base was supposed to be, they had switched to a precinct-based voting system.

This caused some confusion, and a judge initially ordered that Dallas County polling places be kept open for two hours longer. A judge overruled him and said that poll workers needed to separate ballots cast by those who were in line by the 7 p.m. deadline from those that were not. This led to some chaos — but not enough that it wasn’t clear quite early on election night that Talarico would win.

But not to Crockett: “So that’s my news, is that we’re not going to have election results tonight,” she told her supporters, “based specifically on what’s taken place in Dallas County.”

“Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do. And so they specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why,” she said.

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett is accusing REPUBLICANS of rigging the DEMOCRAT US Senate Primary in Texas Crockett is seemingly pulling the RACE CARD, saying Republicans messed with votes in Dallas County, due to its high black population Just incredible 🤣 “Unfortunately, this… pic.twitter.com/juP0xPsSfo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

And just in case you didn’t know why she was saying it then, she’s saying it now: “This race was racist.”

To be fair, no it wasn’t. Crockett’s problems stemmed from the fact that she got in late, goaded by Republicans who wanted her to win.

She had no statewide organization. She had no grassroots support. She didn’t seem to be focused on state issues. But she did have a name and those donor clips, which she thought were enough to coast by on.

In the end, a total lack of campaign infrastructure will doom even the biggest names with the brashest mouths. You could have run the wokified ghost of Stephen F. Austin with the personnel and ground game she had assembled and he’d have maybe managed a point better because he basically helped found Texas, but that’s about it.

Pretty much everyone has come to this conclusion — this, and the fact that Crockett couldn’t help her cause by not getting out of her own way and continuing to say cretinous things before, during, and after election day.

Even now, she can’t blame herself, even though everyone — including other black Democrats — blames her for her own failure.

This is all worth mentioning because Crockett is still a young woman — 45, which is basically like just out of high school in Beltway gerontocracy terms — and this is going to be her new retconned origin story. If Talarico loses, it’s because she would have won but was denied the nomination since she was black. If Talarico wins, she was denied the seat because she was black.

But in the meantime, she owes nothing to him, and apparently America owes everything to black women. Very specifically, one black woman. Who will, no doubt, be back, and complaining that if you don’t give her the seat she demands, then you’re a stone-cold racist.

Even in defeat, Jasmine Crockett has managed to prove that if nothing else, she’s an unchanging rock of resentment.

That resentment is almost always shifting its form slightly depending on what she needs at the moment, but the resentment will always be there. Principles or effectiveness, not so much. But clearly you can overlook those trifles when you see how much the woman is “owed.”

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