Viral Haircut Sparks Controversy Across Texas as Restaurant Threatens to Ban Customers Sporting Look
It’s a haircut that’s probably been around since the invention of barber shears, but it’s causing new controversy in the American Southwest.
It looks like what you’d get if a large bowl was placed over a customer’s head and the rim was used as a cutting guide, leaving the remaining hair looking something like the top of a mushroom.
At times, the simple “bowl” cut has been a popular look for toddlers.
Older generations who see someone with the haircut immediately think of the hairdo worn by Moe of The Three Stooges.
Slightly younger folks see the hairstyle and compare it to that of Mr. Spock on the original “Star Trek” TV series.
Still others associate it with Lloyd Christmas, the character Jim Carrey played in “Dumb and Dumber.”
These days, the cut has been dubbed “The Edgar,” possibly after Puerto Rican baseball player Edgar Martínez, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In recent years, it’s gained popularity in some Hispanic communities — but for some, it’s associated with people who are less than respectable.
A San Antonio establishment suggested it might be a good idea to consider banning the hairstyle altogether, KENS reported.
“Should we ban chili bowls/edgars?” El Camino SA asked its followers on social media.
Many responded with an immediate “Yes!” or even “Hell yeah!!”
Others took offense.
“When you’re racist against your own,” one person commented.
“We should ban el Camino,” another responded.
“After some local media coverage and backlash, the bar posted a defense of the meme, saying, ‘It was a joke yall. We only asked if we should ban the hair style,'” KENS reported. “If you’re offended, find 1 article of a Latino with a mop top doing something good in the community.”
In response to El Camino’s post, Elotitos Corn Bar, another local restaurant, created a special deal for those who sport the haircut:
They tagged the post “#edgarsNeedLoveToo.”
Not everyone was supportive of their support for Edgars.
“Tragic… my husband and I just started coming here & it’s unfortunate that we have to no longer support a business that’s supporting hoodlums,” one Elotitos follower posted.
Another shared a similar sentiment: “I will stay away from this place now. There’s gonna be some Edgar shootout there.”
Elotitos replied, “That’s a stereotype mindset. I am sure you don’t like stereotypes yourself.”
