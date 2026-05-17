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A resting Hawaiian monk seal on the beach of Kauai, Hawaii.
A resting Hawaiian monk seal on the beach of Kauai, Hawaii. (YinYang / Getty Images)

Viral Man Who Said He's 'Rich Enough' to Handle Fine for Attacking Endangered Animal Now Facing Federal Charges

 By Bryan Chai  May 17, 2026 at 5:00am
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Wealth can obviously and undeniably be helpful in a lot of situations.

But for one Washington state businessman who thought he was “rich enough” to handle even a hefty fine for his brutish stunt, he’s learning that there are some situations where all the money in the world can’t help you.

According to the Associated Press, 38-year-old Igor Lytvynchuk was arrested by federal authorities after a video showing him on vacation in Hawaii went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, Lytvynchuk was seen hurling a coconut-sized rock at a Hawaiian monk seal for no discernible reason. Thankfully, the seal appeared to avoid any serious injuries, though it did appear dazed according to witnesses.

When confronted by locals about the dastardly deed, Lytvynchuk was defiant.

According to Fox News, Lytvynchuk told the locals that he was “rich enough to pay the fines” associated with his actions.

Despite the bravado, Lytvynchuk made arrangements to surrender to officials in Seattle. He turned himself in as special agents with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were looking to arrest him.

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Lytvynchuk is now charged with harassing and attempting to harass a protected animal, which the endangered Hawaiian monk seal is.

Likely adding to the searing microscope that Lytvynchuk is under may be the fact that he happened to target a very specific monk seal that was a local celebrity named “Lani.”

Furthermore, Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species, with just 1,600 remaining in the wild.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen condemned the incident, but did note that one unexpected upside to the stunt was that people of all sorts unified to condemn Lytvynchuk’s actions.

“Humanity and the instinct to protect what is vulnerable are still values people can unite around,” Bissen said.

(And as Fox News pointed out, much of social media was uniformly against Lytvynchuk and largely reveling in his arrest.)

Lytvynchuk was charged with violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

If convicted under the Endangered Species Act, he would face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

If convicted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, he would face up to a year in prison and a fine up to $20,000.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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