Viral Man Who Said He's 'Rich Enough' to Handle Fine for Attacking Endangered Animal Now Facing Federal Charges

Wealth can obviously and undeniably be helpful in a lot of situations.

But for one Washington state businessman who thought he was “rich enough” to handle even a hefty fine for his brutish stunt, he’s learning that there are some situations where all the money in the world can’t help you.

According to the Associated Press, 38-year-old Igor Lytvynchuk was arrested by federal authorities after a video showing him on vacation in Hawaii went viral for all the wrong reasons.

NEW: Seattle man gets beaten up by a local in Hawaii after he threw a massive rock at a monk seal. The man was seen getting pummelled by a local after throwing a rock at the seal on Maui. The man who took matters into his own hands has been awarded a letter of… pic.twitter.com/WLtSeIbdhn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2026

In the clip, Lytvynchuk was seen hurling a coconut-sized rock at a Hawaiian monk seal for no discernible reason. Thankfully, the seal appeared to avoid any serious injuries, though it did appear dazed according to witnesses.

When confronted by locals about the dastardly deed, Lytvynchuk was defiant.

According to Fox News, Lytvynchuk told the locals that he was “rich enough to pay the fines” associated with his actions.

Despite the bravado, Lytvynchuk made arrangements to surrender to officials in Seattle. He turned himself in as special agents with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were looking to arrest him.

Lytvynchuk is now charged with harassing and attempting to harass a protected animal, which the endangered Hawaiian monk seal is.

Likely adding to the searing microscope that Lytvynchuk is under may be the fact that he happened to target a very specific monk seal that was a local celebrity named “Lani.”

Furthermore, Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species, with just 1,600 remaining in the wild.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen condemned the incident, but did note that one unexpected upside to the stunt was that people of all sorts unified to condemn Lytvynchuk’s actions.

“Humanity and the instinct to protect what is vulnerable are still values people can unite around,” Bissen said.

(And as Fox News pointed out, much of social media was uniformly against Lytvynchuk and largely reveling in his arrest.)

Lytvynchuk was charged with violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

If convicted under the Endangered Species Act, he would face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

If convicted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, he would face up to a year in prison and a fine up to $20,000.

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