Viral Missing Hawaii Woman Finally Breaks Her Silence: Had No Idea About Media Frenzy

Hannah Kobayashi, the woman from Hawaii who triggered a massive manhunt after traveling to Mexico without informing her family, finally broke her silence Monday in a statement to the public.

The statement from Kobayashi, provided to NBC Los Angeles through her aunt, explained that she reentered the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday and claimed she was not aware of the public intrigue into her disappearance.

“At daybreak on December 15th, I crossed the border back into the United States,” Kobayashi said in the statement. “My focus now is on my healing, my peace and my creativity.”

“I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all,” she continued.

“I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Kobayashi also said that “I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

The photographer had traveled from Hawaii to Los Angeles International Airport and was reported missing on Nov. 11, three days after failing to board her connecting flight to New York.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department classified her disappearance as a voluntary missing persons case after footage showed her entering Mexico of her own volition, per NBC Los Angeles.

The bizarre case involved the death of Ryan Kobayashi, the woman’s father, who jumped off a parking structure near the Los Angeles airport nearly two weeks after arriving in the city to search for his daughter.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life,” the family said in a statement, per the U.K. Daily Mail.

“This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” the family added.

Friends and family members received messages from Kobayashi’s phone during her absence that they say were uncharacteristic of her personality and messaging style.

Ariana Ursua, who has known Kobayashi for seven years, said she questioned whether the texts were truly from her friend because they lacked emojis.

“All the texts I have with her — they have emojis. She has a very distinct way of messaging,” Ursua said, according to the New York Post.

Kobayashi would frequently include symbols like hearts, butterflies and rainbows, Ursua added.

Other texts from Kobayashi’s phone included references about a spiritual awakening.

“What was most concerning was the use of the word ‘hun.’ She does say loving words like that, but it felt kind of cryptic,” former roommate and business partner Allisa Peterson informed the Post.

