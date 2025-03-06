Share
A McDonald's restaurant in Buttonwillow, California, is seen in a file photo from April 30.
A McDonald's restaurant in Buttonwillow, California, is seen in a file photo from April 30. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

Viral Photo of New McDonald's 'Play Place' Shows 'Heartbreaking' Reality of Modern Childhood

 By Michael Schwarz  March 6, 2025 at 3:34pm
When photos like this go viral on the social media platform X, the lesson involves something far deeper than nostalgia.

In short, it reminds us that the modern world, in most every way imaginable, feels hostile toward children.

On Wednesday, author and journalist Nancy French posted a photo of a McDonald’s “play place” in Franklin, Tennessee, which she described as “heartbreaking,” for it featured nothing more than two small chairs in front of two digital screens mounted to the wall in one corner.

As of Thursday afternoon, French’s photo had more than 3.5 million views on X.

A follow-up video moments later showed a vertical tower that lit up and made beeping noises when patrons stood on one of four different spots marked by footprints.

“Not sure what this is supposed to do. Oh, maybe get you exercising?” French said in the video.

Has McDonald’s gotten worse in the last 20 years?

Still, the author remained unimpressed. As the camera panned toward a sign featuring “Playground Safety Rules,” she waxed sarcastic.

“Playground safety rules so you won’t get carried away with all this excitement,” she joked.

Of course, McDonald’s and other businesses have no obligation to provide play areas for children.

What they do provide, however — if anything at all — speaks volumes.

Related:
Bondi Hammered After Announcing More Redactions to Epstein Docs

French sounded horrified at the idea of digital screens in a “play area,” and rightfully so.

Other X users also expressed outrage.

“Never forget what they took from us,” one X user wrote in a post that featured four different photos of McDonald’s, two interior and two exterior, with two colorful photos on the left representing a more vibrant past, and two drab, Soviet bloc-looking photos on the right representing the sterile present.

Seasoned social media users will recognize “never forget what they took from us” as a common theme on X.

Users have employed it as a kind of catch-all protest against everything from inflation to modern architecture.

That phrase, of course, does more than express nostalgia. It conveys resentment toward a political establishment that many believe has tried to destroy America, starting with its traditional values.

Who can deny, for instance, that the modern Democratic Party has made war on children?

After all, Democrats support child sacrifice on the altar of one’s career, genital mutilation for depressed and confused adolescents, as well as open borders that facilitate child sex trafficking.

French’s photo, therefore, went viral for reasons that had little or nothing to do with McDonald’s.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation