Drama, it seems, will accompany both of this year’s Super Bowl participants when they meet in Las Vegas on Sunday.

For those who only recently emerged from the Amazonian jungle, pop music superstar Taylor Swift has brought her considerable celebrity and all it entails into NFL circles thanks to a much-publicized romantic relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

And it turns out the 49ers might have a major issue with one of their highest-profile defensive players.

According to reports last week, San Francisco could consider benching defensive end Chase Young for an almost comical lack of effort in the team’s 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game on Jan. 28.

“The NFL Notifications account on X revealed that the 49ers have taken notice of Young’s consistent habit of taking plays off during games, deeming him a potential liability,” the Spanish sports outlet Marca reported Jan. 29.

“This realization has forced the coaching staff to reevaluate their defensive strategy for the upcoming Super Bowl, considering whether they can afford to have Young on the field during such a crucial matchup,” it said.

The NFL Notifications account provided no sourcing for its claim.

Marca cited one play in particular.

With six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Young appeared to stop running and coast into a lazy jog on a 15-yard touchdown scamper by Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Detroit a 21-7 lead.

Reaction came swiftly on social media.

“Chase Young #92 with some all time effort & heart on this play,” one user sarcastically posted.

“He was tired from getting blocked…oh wait the Lions literally didn’t touch him at any point during the play…I’d be shocked if he’s in the league Week 1 2025,” another user replied.

Meanwhile, the 49ers cannot worry about Week 1 in 2025. They have to decide what to do about Young for the Super Bowl in just a few days.

In the context of Young’s career thus far, the question itself seems remarkable.

After all, Washington made the former Ohio State star the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Young proceeded to win the 2020 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide. That season, the star rookie helped lead a ferocious Washington defense that finished fourth in the league in points allowed.

Since then, however, Young has failed to match the impact he made during his first season. On Oct. 31, the Commanders traded him to the 49ers for a third-round draft pick.

To this point, public speculation about Young’s role in the Super Bowl remains limited to unsubstantiated reports.

For their part, team officials, coaches and players have largely spoken in generalities or placed emphasis elsewhere.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch spoke to reporters Friday and addressed the elephant in the room, albeit without naming names.

“Effort is a non-negotiable. I mean, that’s one of our core values, and I believe that in my heart of hearts,” Lynch said.

“Play your heart out, and then we’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of good depth that you can get. So those aren’t plays that we’re proud of, those players are proud of. It’s been addressed, and I’d be real surprised if I saw it again,” the general manager added.

By “a lot of good depth that you can get,” Lynch apparently referred to the 49ers‘ abundance of talented players — the team led the NFL with nine Pro Bowl selections, including four defenders — and with it the opportunity to get plenty of rest during games.

In other words, give full effort, and when you need a break another very good player can replace you.

According to FanNation’s All 49ers, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the problem. Like Lynch, however, he refused to single out one player.

“I know it looked bad on the clip, but no it’s not our culture,” Shanahan said. “We don’t wanna have one play like that. I think we had about two-to-three in that game, which is too much for us.”

Meanwhile, star linebacker Fred Warner preferred to focus on his own shortcomings.

“So, I’m always trying to look at myself first in the mirror and make sure that I’m the example. Today when we’re out there at practice, how do you like right now? How do I look?” Warner said.

“And what example am I giving to my guys for what to look like on Sunday? It’s not gonna happen because we talk about it. It’s got to be something that you do day in and day out and we have that opportunity today,” he added.

Small wonder that Warner earned unanimous first-team NFL All-Pro honors this season.

In sum, the Chiefs might dominate the off-field headlines, but the 49ers might have a most unwelcome on-field “effort” issue of their own.

That sort of negative publicity often lights a fire under professional athletes who respect their craft. With this in mind, expect a massive defensive effort from San Francisco on Sunday.

